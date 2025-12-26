City of Cedar Rapids, IA Selects 374Water to Perform Project for PFAS Destruction in Biosolids

AirSCWO System Being Evaluated to Replace Multiple Existing Processes at Cedar Rapids Facility

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology and services for the industrial, municipal, and federal markets, today announced a partnership with The Cedar Rapids Water Control Pollution Facility (“CRWPCF”) and Brown and Caldwell, a leading water, wastewater, and environmental solutions consultancy, to execute a project for the destruction of biosolids containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”).

The project is expected to commence early in the first quarter of 2026, and the initial phase will consist of destruction of waste material from the CRWPCF followed by validation of results by an independent third-party laboratory. Results of the project are anticipated to be provided to Brown and Caldwell and CRWPCF by the end of the first quarter or early second quarter.

PFAS, a class of persistent, man-made “forever chemicals” that accumulate in water, soil, and wastewater systems, are increasingly found in municipal biosolids. This has prompted the City of Cedar Rapids to proactively evaluate solutions capable of fulling destroying PFAS-contaminated waste streams, including biosolids, to support long‑term regulatory compliance and safeguard public health.

“374Water is an ideal partner to enable meaningful action against PFAS contamination at the City of Cedar Rapids’ advanced wastewater treatment facility,” said Stephen J. Jones, Chairman and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of 374Water. "Our AirSCWO technology has demonstrated the effectiveness, scalability, and versatility of our solutions to destroy solid and liquid wastes. With our biosolid treatment capabilities, we offer a uniquely differentiated solution for a broad range of PFAS-impacted waste streams. Our goal is to help Cedar Rapids mitigate PFAS contamination and set a new standard for responsible waste management nationwide,” concluded Jones.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Cedar Rapids Water Pollution Control Facility

The CRWPCF is one of the largest advanced wastewater treatment facilities in the State of Iowa. Operated by the Cedar Rapids Water Pollution Control Division, the CRWPCF operates a 45 MGD facility with multi-technology wastewater treatment process that generates 120 tons/day of sludge, which is currently destroyed via a multiple hearth incineration system. Cedar Rapids has been working with the US Environmental Protection Agency to assess how PFAS in its waste streams may be reduced or destroyed during the treatment process, with the intent of mitigating PFAS contamination via wastewater in the future.

