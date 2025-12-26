Joyz Cloudtech Launches AI-Powered Customer Service Chatbot for Businesses

NOIDA, India, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly launched AI chatbot is designed to help businesses manage high volumes of customer queries across digital channels, reduce reliance on manual support, and maintain continuous availability through automated, multilingual responses.





Noida-based tech company Joyz Cloudtech Pvt Ltd has launched JoyzAI, a custom AI chatbot that helps businesses manage customer queries and support across website, WhatsApp, WhatsApp API, Instagram, and custom apps. The chatbot is already available for use and is targeted at organisations that rely on customer service interactions as part of their operations.

JoyzAI is designed to handle large volumes of customer queries on a continuous basis, including outside the usual business hours. The AI chatbot can be deployed across websites, WhatsApp, applications, and other digital channels, which allows businesses to manage customer interactions from a single system. It is intended to reduce the operational load on human support teams by automating routine and repetitive queries.

Key capabilities of the AI chatbot

According to the company, JoyzAI can be trained on business-specific information provided by the organisation, so that it can deliver responses that are aligned with the organisation’s products, services, and policies.

The platform supports multilingual communication, meaning the chatbot can detect and respond in the language used by the customer. Businesses can also review customer interactions through a central dashboard and update responses over time so the system can handle similar queries more effectively in the future.

“Customer support teams often spend a significant amount of time responding to repetitive questions, which limits their ability to focus on more complex issues,” said Rahul Agarwal, Founder of Joyz Cloudtech Pvt Ltd. “ With JoyzAI, businesses can handle high-volume queries consistently, they can also maintain control over how information is delivered to customers to make sure they have a delightful support experience.”

Main features of JoyzAI

Joyz Cloudtech’s custom chatbot for customer service tackles many challenges with the following core features:

24/7 Multilingual Support: A multilingual AI chatbot that provides 24/7 support in the customer's language.

Intent-Based Workflows: Understands requests and handles tasks like bookings or tracking via API connections.

Multi-Channel Deployment: A single chatbot that operates across websites, WhatsApp Business API, standard WhatsApp accounts, and mobile applications.

Built-in Learning: The system tracks unanswered questions to continuously improve the accuracy of future answers.

Rich Media Responses: The AI can send images, PDFs, brochures, product catalogs, and videos directly to customers based on their requests.

Industry applications and deployment

JoyzAI is designed for use across multiple industries like e-commerce, software-as-a-service (SaaS), travel, healthcare, education, logistics, and real estate. Most common use cases involve answering product and delivery questions, managing subscriptions and billing information, scheduling appointments, and providing booking or availability details. The chatbot can also send images, PDFs, and videos as part of customer interactions.

Availability and integration

As per the founder, Rahul Agarwal, Integration with JoyzAI does not require coding or technical setup. Businesses can add their information to the platform and deploy the chatbot across supported channels within minutes. The system also integrates with platforms such as Shopify and WooCommerce and can connect with customer relationship management tools and data sheets.

More information about Joyz AI is available on the company’s website at https://joyz.ai/ .

