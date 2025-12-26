KLAR INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Klarna Group plc Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) securities pursuant and/or traceable to Klarna’s offering documents issued in connection with Klarna’s September 10, 2025 initial public offering (the “IPO”), have until February 20, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Klarna class action lawsuit. Captioned Nayak v. Klarna Group plc, No. 25-cv-07033 (E.D.N.Y.), the Klarna class action lawsuit charges Klarna and certain of Klarna’s top executives and directors, authorized representatives, and underwriters of the IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Klarna provides payment, advertising, and digital retail banking solutions to consumers and merchants. According to the Klarna class action lawsuit, on or about September 10, 2025, Klarna conducted its IPO, issuing approximately 34 million shares to the public at the offering price of $40.00 per share.

The Klarna class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO’s offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and/or omitted to state that Klarna materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially go up within a few months of the IPO, which defendants either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to Klarna’s buy now, pay later loans.

The Klarna investor class action further alleges that on November 18, 2025 Bloomberg News published an article entitled “Klarna Revenue Surges Yet Longer Loans Trigger Provisions,” reporting that Klarna “posted a net loss of $95 million, as the firm set aside more money for potentially souring loans. [Klarna] said provisions represented 0.72% of gross merchandise volume, up from 0.44% a year ago. Provisions for loan losses came in at $235 million, above analyst estimates of $215.8 million.”

By the commencement of the Klarna shareholder class action lawsuit, Klarna’s stock price was trading as low as $31.31 per share, significantly below the $40 per share IPO price.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Klarna securities pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Klarna class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Klarna investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Klarna shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Klarna class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation.

