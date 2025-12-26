RockToken Launches RockCoin Staking Service With Structured Yields as Presale Nears Completion

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RockToken has officially launched the RockCoin (ROCK) staking service, offering structured yield options for token holders as the ongoing presale nears completion. The staking plans provide investors with new avenues to earn passive income during the pending exchange listing of ROCK and reflect continued innovation in bitcoin investment and broader crypto investment participation models.

With the ROCK presale progressing toward its final stages, the rollout of staking services enables holders to benefit from additional yield opportunities beyond cloud mining and referral incentives. According to RockToken’s official website, the staking plans introduce differentiated interest rates based on locked durations and capital tiers.

Staking Plans: Duration, Interest Rates, and Participation Structure

RockToken’s staking service currently features two main structured plans geared toward passive income generation:

15-Day Staking Plan

• Interest rate: ~2.5%

• Capital range: USD 100,000 – 500,000 in ROCK tokens

• This shorter-term lockup allows participants to earn a moderate yield while retaining flexibility.

30-Day Staking Plan

• Interest rate: ~3.0%

• Capital range: USD 500,000 – 1,000,000 in ROCK tokens

• Extended participation with a higher yield reflects increased commitment to long-term ecosystem support.

Staking rewards are distributed based on predefined interest structures and the duration of the staking commitment, giving participants a transparent means to earn yield while awaiting broader market access for RockCoin. The introduction of these options is designed to reward long-term holders and align incentives across the RockToken ecosystem.

Christmas Incentive Campaign Continues With Referral Rewards

In tandem with the staking launch, RockToken continues its Christmas incentive campaign, encouraging both new and existing users to participate and contribute to platform growth. As detailed on RockToken’s official portal, the holiday program offers tiered rewards based on community referrals:

New users: USD 9 cash reward upon completing onboarding tasks

Direct referral: USD 3 per validated user

Secondary referral: USD 1.8

Tertiary referral: USD 1.2

5+ direct referrals: Additional USD 5 cash bonus

15+ direct referrals: USD 20 bonus + HashPower Plan coupon (USD 2,000 value)

USD 50 bonus + DeFi Vault coupon (USD 5,000 value)

All participation is subject to verification by the platform to prevent fraud or abuse, and RockToken reserves the right to revoke rewards in cases of non-compliance.

Positioned for Multi-Layered Passive Income

RockToken’s ecosystem now offers multiple layers of participation — from cloud computing contracts to token presale involvement, staking yields, and referral-based incentives. This diversified structure enables participants to pursue passive income across different time horizons and risk profiles.

Industry observers note that as volatility persists across major digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, platforms offering stable, infrastructure-backed yield alternatives are gaining traction with investors looking for predictable income sources. The RockCoin staking launch represents a notable step in broadening potential revenue streams for digital asset holders.

About RockToken

RockToken is a New Zealand–based digital asset infrastructure platform designed to democratize access to cloud computing-linked income strategies and token utility features. The RockCoin (ROCK) token serves as the native utility within the RockToken ecosystem, with staking, referral, and structured yield components supporting broader participation. For more information, visit https://rocktoken.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.