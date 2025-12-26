DXCM INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that DexCom, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DXCM) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DexCom securities between January 8, 2024 and September 17, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/DXCM.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DexCom had made material design changes to the G6 and G7 unauthorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"); (2) the foregoing design changes rendered the G6 and G7 less reliable than their prior iterations, presenting a material health risk to users relying on those devices for accurate glucose readings; (3) accordingly, Defendants' purported enhancements to the G7, as well as the device's reliability, accuracy, and functionality, were overstated; (4) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the issues and health risks posed by adulterated G7 devices; and (5) all the foregoing subjected DexCom to an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, reputational, and financial harm.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in DexCom you have until December 26, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

Investors are represented in class actions on a contingency fee basis.

