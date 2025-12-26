Denver, Colorado, United States, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 25, 2025, Ethereum hit the $2,921 mark, its market cap being $352.6 billion and the volume of trading over the last 24 hours was $11.47 billion.

In fact, ETH went through a full cycle throughout 2025, starting from $3,298 and reaching a peak of $4,390 in August (with the record high of $4,942), before it dropped down to $2,921 by the end of the year. The total volatility for the year was ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌141%.

Price​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Review and Technical Analysis ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌2025

Month Close (USD) Monthly Change Market Phase

Jan 3,298 - Year-start High

Feb 2,238 -32.2% Deep Correction

Mar 1,823 -18.5% Bottoming

Apr 1,794 -1.6% Year Low

May 2,529 +41.0% Rebound Start

Jun 2,486 -1.7% Consolidation

Jul 3,697 +48.7% Accelerated Uptrend

Aug 4,390 +18.7% All-time High

Sep 4,146 -5.6% Pullback

Oct 3,847 -7.2% Continued Adjustment

Nov 2,992 -22.2% Deep Correction

Dec 2,921 -2.4% Bottom Consolidation

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ recent tech analysis reports: the weekly RSI stands at 41.7 which points to a neutral-to-bearish zone; the daily MACD histogram still going down to -0.15; and the price is stuck in the range of $2,774-$3,038. Total open interest in futures contracts has reached $37.3 billion (down 0.62% in 24 hours), which implies a decrease in leverage. The liquidation heatmap reveals that more than $100 million of long position liquidation risk is concentrated in the $2,880-$2,910 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌range.





ETH OI USD and 24h change percent by exchange at 2025-12-25 13:28 UTC





ETH liquidation risk map by price level and exchange (1d period) at 2025-12-25 13:28 UTC

Institutional​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 2026 Predictions Show Disagreement

Fundstrat has issued contradictory forecasts: one being a $20,000 public target and the other, an internal baseline scenario that sees the price dropping to $1,800-$2,000 in the first half of the year before a rebound to $4,500 at the year's end. Bitwise and Galaxy Digital expect ETH to set new records in 2026, thee contributing drivers being spot ETFs taking in over 100% of the new supply, the CLARITY Act providing regulatory clarity, and technological innovations like the Glamsterdam upgrade (ePBS reducing MEV). The long-term bullish view is confirmed by on-chain data: 29.57% of ETH is staked (36 million ETH), DeFi locked value stands at $66.5 billion, and the number of developers is expected to go up by 103% to 31,869 by 2025.

Poain Staking: A Reward Supplement to Tame Volatility

Poain comes up with a stablecoin-centered staking system to generate a regular income stream that is not affected by price changes, against the backdrop of cyclical and highly volatile ETH prices (2025 amplitude 141%).

The platform supports the staking of stablecoins like USDT and USDC with the contract terms being between 1 and 50 days and the daily returns fluctuating from 0.6% to 4%. AI algorithms are employed to continuously optimize the return path and security is ensured by multi-signature wallets and having separate cold and hot wallets.

Examples of typical stablecoin contracts include:

$1,000/10-day term: daily return $16 (1.6% daily return), total return $160

$10,000/25-day term: daily return $180 (1.8% daily return), total return $4,500

Phase 2 pre-sale launch is scheduled for Q2 and token listing on exchanges is planned for Q3 as per the platform's 2026 roadmap.

Dual-track investment strategy: A " ETH spot + Poain staking" strategy is suggested for investors who expect ETH to reach new highs in 2026 (target $4,500-$20,000) but at the same time are worried about a possible pullback in the first half of that year. Let's say you have a $10,000 portfolio, you would put 30% ($3,000) into Poain stablecoin contracts for a fixed daily return of 1.6-1.8% and keep 70% in spot to ride potential price gains of 54-585%. With this portfolio, you are保障yourselfinsurance the opportunity cost during the periods when ETH consolidates or pulls back through stablecoin yields, and you keep your main position so that you can quickly react to the upward moves during breakout phases, thus getting optimal risk-adjusted ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌returns.

Media Contact:

Company: Poain BlockEnergy Inc

Official website: https://poaintoken.com

