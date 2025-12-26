Roofing Expert R. Sean Fahey of Salisbury, MD, Explains Roof Lifespan for HelloNation

SALISBURY, Md., Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How long does a typical roof really last in the Delmarva climate? A new HelloNation article addresses this common question by examining how Salisbury, MD, weather and other local conditions affect the lifespan of homes' roofs across the region.

Roofing Expert R. Sean Fahey of Peninsula Roofing Company, Inc. in Salisbury, MD, offers detailed insight into what homeowners can expect from an asphalt shingle roof. While many residents assume roofs last 20 to 25 years, the article notes that the actual lifespan in Salisbury, MD, can vary widely based on materials, maintenance, and weather exposure.



The coastal-influenced weather in Salisbury, MD, significantly affects roof performance. Humid summers, steady rainfall, and winter temperature swings all contribute to the gradual aging of roofing materials. These conditions are harsh on asphalt shingles, which remain the most common roofing material in Maryland. Fahey explains in the HelloNation article that standard three-tab shingles typically wear down faster, while architectural shingles offer longer durability but still face challenges from the region’s climate.



Another major factor discussed in the HelloNation piece is attic ventilation. Inadequate airflow can trap heat and moisture, accelerating wear and shortening the life of even high-quality materials. According to the article, homes in Salisbury with poor ventilation often experience roofing issues sooner than expected. This makes ventilation a key factor in extending the roof's lifespan in Salisbury, MD.



Regular roof maintenance is also highlighted as essential. Leaves and debris can trap moisture against shingles, accelerating deterioration. Fahey notes that consistent maintenance, including removing debris and inspecting for damage, significantly extends a roof's lifespan. The HelloNation article underscores that a proactive approach to roof inspection and maintenance can extend the lifespan of any Maryland roofing system.



In addition to general aging, storm activity—while sometimes mild—can cause unseen damage over time. High winds, heavy rain, and occasional hail contribute to the breakdown of materials in ways that aren’t always visible from ground level. The article emphasizes that regular roof inspections are the best way to detect problems early, before they require costly repairs or full replacement.



Importantly, the article explains that age alone should not determine when a roof gets replaced. Some 20-year-old roofs still function well, while others may show signs of failure sooner. Homeowners are encouraged to look for warning signs such as uneven shingle wear, granule loss, exposed nails, or attic water stains, which often indicate compromised performance. Energy bill increases can also signal that the roof is no longer insulating properly.



For Salisbury homeowners planning, understanding how long a roof lasts in the Delmarva climate is critical. The HelloNation article provides clear, local guidance on managing roof health over time. With realistic expectations and proper care, most roofs in the area can deliver lasting protection and avoid premature replacement.



