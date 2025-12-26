Gleim Exam Prep Donates 60,000 Meals Through Feeding Families Campaign

Gainesville, Fl., Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gleim Exam Prep, the leading provider of accounting and aviation self-study materials, proudly announces its donation of 60,671 meals to Bread of the Mighty Food Bank through its annual Feeding Families campaign. This total includes 589lbs of food collected through an internal employee food drive. It is just one of the many ways Gleim is making a positive impact as part of its Gleim Gives Back initiative.

According to Feeding America, food insecurity has risen to more than 47 million people facing hunger this year. Gleim remains a trusted partner of Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, a member of the Feeding America network, contributing more than 352,000 meals since 2019. Together, they are feeding the local community, providing hope, and making an immediate impact.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Gleim for their continued partnership and commitment to fighting hunger in our community,” said Patrick Dodds, Executive Director of Bread of the Mighty Food Bank. “Support like this makes it possible for us to get nutritious food into the hands of families who need it most. Gleim Exam Prep’s generosity reminds us that when local businesses invest in their neighbors, entire communities grow stronger.”

Gleim, a family-owned and operated company, is dedicated to providing the resources and opportunity to all individuals who are motivated to succeed. Its giving back program was established to reflect this commitment and demonstrate service to the community by supporting various charitable causes. The ongoing collaboration with Bread of the Mighty aligns with the mission of Gleim to break down barriers to education and success—barriers like food insecurity.

“Helping people succeed is our purpose, and that starts with ensuring they don’t have to worry about their next meal. Our partnership with Bread of the Mighty Food Bank is an extension of our mission to make a meaningful difference where we live and work. We’re proud to give back and thankful for Bread of the Mighty’s unwavering dedication to the community,” said Lorie M. Gleim, CEO of Gleim Exam Prep.

Feeding Families is an annual give-back campaign that supports Bread of the Mighty so they can provide meals for families in need. These meals will be distributed to the counties Bread of the Mighty serves to fight food insecurity.

About Gleim Exam Prep

Gleim provides online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, EA, and FMAA. Gleim’s mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers’ time, frustration, and cost. With a proven system for success, including the best questions and answer explanations, candidates gain a meaningful understanding of the material not only to pass the exam with confidence the first time but to be successful professionals with a command of their subjects. Gleim has helped candidates earn millions of passing scores. For more information about Gleim, visit www.gleim.com.

About Bread of the Mighty

Bread of the Mighty (BOTM) operates as a branch of Feeding Northeast Florida, the region’s largest nonprofit food bank and hunger relief network. BOTM provides nutritious food and other essential goods to those in need and strives to improve the quality of life for people living in and around North Central Florida by addressing food insecurity, poverty and poor health. Alongside our network of food distribution, agency, and community partners, BOTM provides food and hope to individuals and families living in the four counties served (Alachua, Gilchrist, Levy, and Union). Learn more at www.breadofthemighty.org.

