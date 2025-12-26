DEXCOM CLASS ACTION DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds DXCM Investors of the December 26th Deadline for Contacting the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In DexCom (DXCM) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired DexCom securities between July 26, 2024 and September 17, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DexCom, Inc. (“DexCom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired DexCom securities between July 26, 2024 and September 17, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 26, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DexCom had made material design changes to the G6 and G7 unauthorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA"); (ii) the foregoing design changes rendered the G6 and G7 less reliable than their prior iterations, presenting a material health risk to users relying on those devices for accurate glucose readings; (iii) accordingly, Defendants' purported enhancements to the G7, as well as the device's reliability, accuracy, and functionality, were overstated; (iv) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the issues and health risks posed by adulterated G7 devices; (v) all the foregoing subjected DexCom to an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, reputational, and financial harm; and (vi) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DexCom shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





