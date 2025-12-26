Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) Announces Corrected Dividend Distribution Ratio of 0.0080 in Connection with its Previously Announced $500,000 Common Share Dividend

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”) refers to the press release dated December 11, 2026, in which the Company announced a dividend distribution ratio of 0.0180 in connection with the previously announced pro-rata distribution of approximately $500,000 of CYCU shares to its own shareholders (on a fully diluted basis). Cycurion today announces a corrected dividend distribution ratio of 0.0080, which takes into consideration the common shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company’s warrants that were issued in connection with the previously announced private placement that closed on December 5, 2025. Except for the correction described above, all other terms and conditions of the dividend remain unchanged.

Key Dividend Details

Dividend amount: $500,000

Form of payment: CYCU common shares

Distribution valuation price: $6.00 (closing price on August 29, 2025)

Total dividend shares: approximately 83,333

Record Date: December 15, 2025

Payment/Distribution Date: on or about December 30, 2025

Distribution ratio: approximately 0.0080 CYCU common shares

Any fractional shares that may be received shall be rounded down to the nearest whole share, and no cash shall be paid in lieu of fractional shares.

Transfer Agent: Equiniti Trust Company, LLC



About Cycurion, Inc.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies LLC, Cloudburst Security LLC, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future. More info: www.cycurion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business.

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the offering; the Company’s anticipated use of proceeds from the offering; the acceleration of the Company’s inorganic growth strategy; the continued execution on the Company’s backlog; and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Cycurion and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the outcomes of the Company’s investigations, any potential legal proceedings, or the future performance of the Company’s stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Cycurion with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cycurion anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. Cycurion assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Cycurion’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Cycurion Investor Relations:

(888) 341-6680

investors@cycurion.com

Cycurion Media Relations:

(888) 341-6680

media@cycurion.com