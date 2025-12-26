Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Q1 2026 Distribution Schedule

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared the Fund’s monthly distributions for January, February and March 2026.

Q1 2026 Distribution Schedule

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date Amount per Share January 2026 January 8, 2026 January 8, 2026 January 22, 2026 $0.1180

February 2026 February 5, 2026 February 5, 2026 February 19, 2026 $0.1180

March 2026 March 12, 2026 March 12, 2026 March 26, 2026 $0.1180





Shares purchased on or after the applicable ex-distribution dates will not receive the distributions discussed above. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The Fund’s Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc. The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year. Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar year 2026 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2026 distributions will be made in early 2026 and provided to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc

Media enquiries

Rachel Wood: E rachel.wood@brookfield.com | T (212) 613-3490

Investor Relations: E ir@brookfieldoaktree.com | T (855) 777-8001

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.