petgugu to Showcase Its AI-Driven Pet Health Ecosystem at CES 2026, Featuring the World’s First Self-Flushing Smart Cat Toilet

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- petgugu, a leading pet technology company focused on AI- and robotics-enabled intelligent care systems, will introduce its full AI Pet Health Ecosystem at CES 2026 (January 6–9, 2026), at Booth 53162 in the Venetian Expo Halls A–D. The ecosystem is designed to help families better understand and manage their pets’ well-being through continuous monitoring, data insights, and automated hygiene technologies.





AI Pet Health Ecosystem: A Data-Driven Framework for Daily Care

Modern pet care often relies on standalone devices—separate feeders, water fountains, litter boxes, and cleaning tools—each functioning independently. petgugu’s AI Pet Health Ecosystem integrates these essential routines into one connected framework.

Each device acts as a behavioral and health data node, precisely capturing drinking volume, feeding schedules, toileting frequency, duration, body weight changes, and environmental conditions. Through the petgugu App, these data points are converted into daily, weekly, and monthly trend reports, enabling earlier identification of irregularities commonly associated with urinary, digestive, or stress-related issues.

By turning daily behavior into measurable health insights, the system supports more informed decision-making for both families and veterinarians.

Flagship Highlight: The World’s First Self-Flushing Smart Cat Toilet

Instant Flush-and-Drain System: At the center of the ecosystem is petgugu’s Self-flushing Smart Cat Toilet, the first cat toilet capable of instantly removing cat waste through a patented flush-and-drain mechanism. Unlike traditional or automated litter boxes that store cat waste and require periodic manual disposal, this system flushes cat waste directly into the drainage line—eliminating odor accumulation and reducing daily maintenance.

Enclosed Capsule Architecture: A fully enclosed 80L cabin accommodates cats of various sizes and provides a quiet, private toileting environment. Inspired by space-capsule design, the toilet features a fully enclosed, rounded structure that feels modern and high-tech, while offering cats a secure and private space. Its enclosed 80L cabin accommodates cats of various sizes and creates a quiet, protected toileting space that aligns with cats’ natural preference for enclosed areas.

Multi-Sensor Safety Protection: To ensure safety, the system uses multi-sensor protection, including weight recognition, motion monitoring, and infrared live detection. Cleaning cycles activate only when the system confirms the cat has safely exited, supported by anti-trap logic that prevents operation when movement is detected.

Integrated Hygiene & Odor Control System: For hygiene, the toilet integrates negative-pressure airflow, activated-silicon filtration, UVC sterilization, and photocatalyst modules to reduce odor, suppress bacterial growth, and maintain a clean internal environment after each visit.

Integrated Health Monitoring: Beyond hygiene management, the Self-flushing Smart Cat Toilet operates as an integrated health monitoring terminal. Each visit is automatically captured with time, frequency, duration, and body weight—quantitative indicators closely associated with urinary tract function, digestive regularity, hydration status, and appetite trends.

The petgugu App consolidates these measurements into structured daily, weekly, and monthly reports, providing clear visualization of behavioral patterns over time. Real-time alerts are issued when deviations from established baselines are detected, supporting earlier recognition of conditions such as constipation, urinary obstruction, or reduced water intake.





Additional Ecosystem Devices at CES

petgugu will also present several connected devices that form the operational backbone of its AI Pet Health Ecosystem:

Waterfall Water Dispenser: Monitors daily hydration with milliliter-level precision, allowing the system to identify early-stage drinking anomalies and issue timely alerts when abnormal patterns appear. By combining precise intake tracking with trend analysis, the dispenser helps flag potential health risks at an early stage. Its patented waterfall-style flowing water design mimics natural streams, actively encouraging cats to drink more, while multi-stage filtration and low-noise circulation ensure clean, fresh water throughout the day.





Smart Pet Food Feeder: Delivers precise portion control and scheduled feeding to support healthy eating routines, helping cats maintain balanced nutrition and stable body weight. The feeder continuously records long-term feeding data, enabling owners to understand appetite patterns and detect irregularities early. With real-time video access and app-based control, pet owners can remotely oversee meals, reinforce healthy dietary habits, and support cats’ long-term nutritional well-being.





Pet Grooming Dryer & Vacuum: Integrates trimming, de-shedding, drying, and real-time suction into a single grooming system, minimizing loose hair dispersion and reducing cleanup after grooming sessions. Controlled airflow and synchronized suction help create a calmer, more predictable grooming experience—particularly beneficial for sensitive or easily stressed pets—while maintaining a cleaner home environment.





Companion & Cleaning Robot: Automates daily floor cleaning to manage pet hair and debris, reducing environmental allergens and maintaining overall household cleanliness. Designed for interactive companionship, the robot engages pets through movement and play, helping reduce boredom and separation-related stress while maintaining a calm, reassuring home environment.

These products are currently available through major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon. In addition, petgugu plans to introduce several new products, including a new-generation smart litter box, an air purifier designed for pet households, and a new-generation pet grooming device, all of which are expected to launch and become commercially available in March 2026.

CES Invitation

petgugu welcomes media, partners, industry attendees to experience its AI Pet Health Ecosystem at CES 2026:

Booth 53162, Halls A–D, Venetian Expo

January 6–9, 2026

About petgugu

petgugu, founded in 2022 and dual-headquartered in Singapore and Shenzhen, operates a 130,000 m² R&D and production base. petgugu focuses on AI and robotics technologies to develop smart pet products. The company builds data-driven intelligent pet care systems covering toileting, feeding, drinking, cleaning, grooming, and companionship. petgugu is committed to providing families with more scientific, reassuring, and comfortable pet care solutions, so families can enjoy pure companionship and happiness.

