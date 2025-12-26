Bepensa Capital Completes the Full Sale of FinBe USA and Strengthens Its Focus on Mexico as Part of Its Portfolio Strategy

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bepensa Capital, S.A. de C.V., holding company of the Financial Division of Grupo Bepensa, announced that it has completed the full sale of its Bepensa Capital Inc. business in the United States of America to Generosity Lending Services, LLC. This transaction is aligned with Bepensa Capital’s strategic business vision, aimed at strengthening its operational focus and the efficient allocation of resources in markets considered a priority for the Company.

The transaction comprises the entire Bepensa Capital business in the United States, which maintained operations across 32 states. Following a strategic assessment, Bepensa decided to sell this asset, which continues to operate on an ongoing basis, with the objective of strengthening resources and capabilities to support the growth of its operations in Mexico.

“As a result of the strategic review of our portfolio and in line with the Company’s long-term vision, we decided to sell this asset and focus our resources on markets and projects with greater growth potential. Our focus is directed toward Mexico, based on the results and opportunities we identify over the medium and long term”, afirmó José Juan Vázquez Basaldúa, Managing Director of Bepensa Capital.

With this transaction, Bepensa Capital is strengthening its position in the Mexican market under a strategy focused on sustainable growth, the development of competitive financial products, and regional consolidation.

Employees hired in the United States will continue their employment in accordance with applicable labor laws. In the case of Mexican employees linked to this operation, Bepensa will offer alternatives for their relocation within the organization.

Through its Financial Division, Bepensa Capital concludes its participation in the U.S. market in order to continue strengthening and developing competitive and innovative financial solutions aligned with the needs of its clients in Mexico, prioritizing investments that generate sustainable value over the medium and long term.

In addition, Scot Seagrave will join the company and continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of the business as Managing Director.

Press contact

Sara Ureña Villanueva, Deputy Marketing Director

svillanueva@bepensa.com

Tel. (33) 2353 9889

Mob. (33) 2353 9889

About Bepensa



Bepensa is a Mexican business group comprised of more than 40 companies organized into five business units: Bepensa Beverages, Bepensa Motriz, Bepensa Industrial, Bepensa Capital, and Bepensa Spirits. Together, they provide employment and economic well-being to more than 14,000 people in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and the United States. Its portfolio of brands—many of them global leaders in their respective categories—aims to meet the needs of more than 350,000 registered customers and millions of consumers across these three countries.

Learn more at: http://www.bepensa.com/