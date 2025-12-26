Southpoint holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: FENC)

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southpoint Capital Advisors LP (“Southpoint”), acting on behalf of certain Southpoint funds for which it serves as investment manager, announces that on December 24, 2025, pursuant to securities laws, it disposed of beneficial ownership of 1,000,000 common shares (a “Common Share”) of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Fennec”), representing approximately 2.93% of the outstanding Common Shares (calculated on a fully diluted basis).

The Common Shares were sold at a price of USD$7.50 per Common Share.

Southpoint now exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 2.7 million Common Shares, and representing approximately 8% of the outstanding Common Shares (calculated on a fully diluted basis).

Southpoint has disposed of the Common Shares for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, Southpoint may change its beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, Common Shares through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of the Warrants or otherwise.

This press release has been issued in order to comply with applicable securities legislation.