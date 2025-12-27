Almas Jiwani to Address the TiE Global Summit, Engaging Global Investors, Entrepreneurs, and Leaders Advancing the Next Era of Innovation and Progress

JAIPUR, India, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almas Jiwani, President Emeritus of UN Women Canada and CEO of the Almas Jiwani Foundation, will address the TiE Global Summit, one of the world’s most influential platforms convening global entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, and ecosystem leaders on January 4th-6th, 2026.

The TiE Global Summit brings together founders, investors, policymakers, and business leaders from across continents to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and explore strategies that drive innovation, growth, and long-term value creation. Recognized internationally for her leadership in global development, governance, and economic inclusion, Almas Jiwani will contribute to these critical conversations, highlighting how entrepreneurial initiatives can advance key SDGs such as innovation, economic growth, gender equality, and sustainable development. Her address will reflect a unique global perspective and a deep commitment to leadership that balances economic ambition with social responsibility.

“Almas Jiwani has long been a catalyst for global collaboration and innovation. Her deep understanding of leadership and entrepreneurship makes her insights especially valuable to the TiE community as it continues to nurture and scale the next generation of entrepreneurs,” said Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Convenor for the 10th TiE Global Summit and Past Chair, TiE Global Board of Trustees.

This year’s summit will spotlight global entrepreneurship trends, emerging investment opportunities, and cross-border collaboration, reinforcing TiE’s role as a catalyst for shaping the future of global business, innovation, and advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The world stands at a pivotal moment, where innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership converge to shape the future. I am honoured to join the TiE Global Summit to exchange ideas with global investors, entrepreneurs, and leaders, and to explore how we can build resilient ecosystems that unlock opportunity, foster collaboration, and create lasting impact worldwide,” said Almas Jiwani

“We are thrilled to have Almas Jiwani contribute to the TiE Global Summit. Her visionary leadership and international experience bring fresh perspectives that will inspire attendees and help drive meaningful connections across the global entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Dr Sheenu Jhawar, Trustee, TiE Global Board and President TiE Rajasthan

About TiE Global Summit

The TiE Global Summit is the flagship event of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), a global nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, education, and funding opportunities. TiE connects thousands of founders, investors, and leaders across 14 countries, driving innovation and sustainable growth worldwide. It has 18k members worldwide and has created wealth of over 1T USD over the years. Working at the bottom of the pyramid, it has supported and promoted entrepreneurship across the world.

About the Almas Jiwani Foundation

The Almas Jiwani Foundation is dedicated to advancing leadership, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development globally. Through initiatives that foster innovation, mentorship, and social impact, the Foundation empowers communities and emerging leaders to create lasting, positive change.

