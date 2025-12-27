Estate Planning Attorney Hunter Plemmons of Waynesville Explains Wills and Trusts for HelloNation

WAYNESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the real difference between a will and a trust under North Carolina law? A HelloNation article answers this common question by explaining how each option works and how they affect families after death. In the article, Estate Planning Attorney Hunter Plemmons of the office of James Weaver Kirkpatrick, III, P.A. in Waynesville, NC, outlines how understanding these tools supports clearer estate planning decisions.

The article explains that confusion around estate planning often begins with terminology. Many people hear the words will and trust used interchangeably, even though they function very differently. Both tools allow individuals to direct how assets are handled, but the timing, process, and level of court involvement vary in important ways.

A will is described as the most familiar estate planning document. It allows a person to name beneficiaries, select someone to manage the estate, and appoint guardians for minor children. In North Carolina, a will only becomes effective after death and must go through probate. Probate is the court supervised process that validates the will, pays debts, and oversees asset distribution.

The article explains that probate provides structure, but it can also create delays. Court schedules and required notices often mean beneficiaries wait months to receive assets. Probate records are public, which may concern families who value privacy. These realities cause some individuals to look beyond a will alone when planning their estate.

A trust operates differently. A revocable living trust allows assets to be transferred into the trust during a person’s lifetime. The individual usually serves as trustee, maintaining control of the assets. After death, a successor trustee distributes property according to the trust terms, typically without probate.

Avoiding probate is one of the main reasons a trust is considered in estate planning. The article explains that bypassing probate can reduce delays and keep matters private. For families navigating grief, efficiency and discretion often make a meaningful difference.

Cost is another distinction discussed in the article. A will is generally less expensive to create and maintain. A trust requires more upfront work, including retitling assets. While the initial cost is higher, a revocable living trust may be worthwhile for those who want to avoid probate and maintain privacy.

The article explains that age and asset complexity often influence the decision. Younger individuals with fewer assets may find a will sufficient. As property, investments, or business interests grow, a trust often becomes more practical. Family structure also matters. Blended families or dependents with special needs may benefit from the added control a trust provides.

Another key point is that a will and trust are not mutually exclusive. Many estate planning strategies use both. A trust may handle asset distribution, while a will addresses any remaining property and names guardians for children. This combined approach offers flexibility under North Carolina law.

The article also addresses a common misconception that trusts are only for wealthy families. In reality, the usefulness of a trust depends on goals, not just asset size. Control, privacy, and timing are often the deciding factors.

The article concludes that estate planning is not one size fits all. Understanding how a will, trust, revocable living trust, and probate work together allows individuals to make informed choices. Thoughtful planning reduces uncertainty and helps ensure wishes are carried out clearly and legally.

The article, The Difference Between a Will and a Trust in North Carolina , features insights from Hunter Plemmons, Estate Planning Attorney of Waynesville, NC, in HelloNation.

