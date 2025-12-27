ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Is Brighton, NY, a smart move for growing medical practices? According to a HelloNation article , the answer may be yes. The piece features insights from Mike Meli of Lac de Ville Medical Building, who explains why this Monroe County community has become an appealing location for medical professionals expanding their practices.

The article notes that Brighton, NY, just south of Rochester, offers an ideal balance of convenience, accessibility, and patient demand. Meli and his team at Lac De Ville Management have observed that the town’s location—nestled between downtown Rochester, NY, and the surrounding suburbs—has helped attract a steady wave of healthcare tenants seeking strategic medical office space. Proximity to major hospitals and educational institutions, such as the University of Rochester and the Rochester Institute of Technology, makes it a hub of activity for those in the medical field.

For many medical professionals, Brighton’s combination of suburban comfort and urban access represents a rare advantage. As the HelloNation article explains, this area allows practitioners to remain close to Rochester’s highest-density healthcare infrastructure without the congestion and high overhead of city-center locations. Meli observes that this dynamic has encouraged more practices to seek medical offices for lease in Brighton, where commercial property remains competitive yet offers long-term value.

Demographics also play a key role in Brighton’s appeal. The population in Monroe County’s Brighton community skews slightly older than average and maintains a higher-than-state median income. These factors ensure reliable patient flow and sustained demand across medical practices, from general care to specialized services. Meli points out that such stability supports predictable growth, especially for independent practitioners looking to build patient relationships within an active, health-conscious population.

The HelloNation feature highlights that Brighton’s commercial real estate market is particularly supportive of healthcare tenants. Several main corridors, including Lac De Ville Boulevard, Westfall Road, and Monroe Avenue, already host established medical office space. Zoning and planning boards are accustomed to reviewing healthcare-related projects, making the approval process smoother for new entrants. This framework has made it easier for property managers like Lac De Ville Management to help medical professionals find locations that fit both their operational needs and community standards.

Another significant factor driving growth is the area’s workforce. Rochester, NY, is known for producing qualified healthcare talent through its universities and training centers. The University of Rochester and Rochester Institute of Technology supply a continuous stream of nurses, specialists, assistants, and technicians, making staffing less of a challenge for new or expanding medical practices. This availability helps maintain consistent patient care, which further strengthens the local healthcare ecosystem.

Meli acknowledges that Brighton’s success also brings specific challenges. Rising demand for commercial property has led to higher rents, particularly for locations with ample parking and ground-floor accessibility. Some older buildings may also require upgrades to meet the technical standards of modern medical office space, including specialized plumbing, enhanced HVAC systems, or compliance with accessibility requirements. Meli advises that medical professionals conduct thorough property inspections before committing to a lease, ensuring that renovation costs are properly factored into their budgets.

Beyond rent and renovation considerations, traffic flow and signage are practical concerns. Brighton’s busier roads, while offering strong visibility, can present parking issues during peak hours. Practices that require a more private setting—such as mental health clinics or boutique specialty offices—may find better fits on quieter streets. The key, according to Meli, lies in aligning the practice’s operational model with the correct type of property.

The article further explains that medical professionals benefit from clustering near related providers. For example, urgent care centers, physical therapy practices, and diagnostic imaging clinics gain from locating near complementary services and shared referral networks. Brighton’s central location within Monroe County, its easy access to routes to the Greater Rochester International Airport, and proximity to major hospitals enhance its practicality for both patients and staff.

From a commercial real estate standpoint, Brighton, NY, remains a sound investment. Its proximity to Rochester’s healthcare core, combined with robust medical infrastructure and a steady patient base, supports a thriving market for medical office space for lease. As more practitioners explore the area, property managers like Lac De Ville Management continue to play an essential role in helping them navigate available options and make informed location decisions.

Ultimately, the HelloNation article concludes that Brighton’s advantages—strategic geography, economic stability, and access to the Rochester healthcare network—make it an increasingly attractive destination for expanding medical practices. For those evaluating their next move in Monroe County’s real estate market, the town offers a potent combination of patient access, professional resources, and long-term property value.

