Landscape Design Expert Andrew Becker of Fairfield, CT Explores Luxury Backyard Oasis Trends for HelloNation

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What makes a luxury backyard oasis both beautiful and livable in a town like Fairfield, CT? That’s the question answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Andrew Becker, Landscape Design Expert and founder of The Becker Companies in Fairfield. The article offers clear and practical advice for homeowners looking to elevate their outdoor living space, showing how the right balance of design and function can create a true backyard retreat.

In Fairfield homes, outdoor space often plays a central role in daily life. The article explains how a luxury backyard oasis is more than just an upgrade — it’s a personal space that supports relaxation, entertaining, and connection with nature. According to the HelloNation feature, the most successful backyard transformations begin by understanding how a family lives and uses the space year-round.

One of the core themes of the article is the importance of custom pool design. As detailed by Landscape Design Expert Andrew Becker, pools in Fairfield should reflect both the style of the home and the climate of the region. Timeless pool shapes and clean lines help maintain harmony with the home’s architecture, while strategic placement ensures natural sunlight and privacy. Materials like natural stone and premium tile add lasting elegance without drawing attention away from the overall landscape.

In addition to the pool itself, patio layout is another key element. The HelloNation article explains that a well-planned patio acts as a natural extension of the home’s indoor areas. For many Fairfield homes, this means a patio that flows directly from the back of the house, providing a versatile area for outdoor dining, lounging, and socializing. Proportion is essential — patios that are too large can feel empty or harsh, while small patios may limit everyday use.

The article also highlights how material choice can impact both the look and performance of a backyard space. Textured concrete and stone pavers are popular for their durability and refined appearance, fitting seamlessly into the upscale style of Fairfield neighborhoods. By selecting a neutral color palette for hardscaping, homeowners allow plantings and furnishings to add depth and variety to the outdoor living space.

Landscaping brings it all together. According to the article, a luxury backyard oasis isn’t complete without a thoughtful landscape design. Trees, shrubs, and perennial plants help define the space, add privacy, and create seasonal interest. Landscape Design Expert Andrew Becker emphasizes that plant selection should consider long-term care and climate conditions. A mix of evergreens, ornamental grasses, and flowering species ensures that the space remains attractive throughout the year.

Lighting is another detail that can transform the backyard after dark. The HelloNation feature notes that subtle lighting, placed to highlight key features and walkways, improves both atmosphere and safety. Soft, warm tones are preferred to create a calming feel that blends with the natural surroundings.

Finally, the article stresses the importance of planning for maintenance and long-term functionality. Drainage, safety, and upkeep all need to be considered early in the design process to protect the investment. A truly successful luxury backyard oasis balances comfort, beauty, and peace of mind.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54f65176-d8de-4efb-8064-2589f82a2662