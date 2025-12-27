$LIVEBEAR: The Chillest Bear on the Internet, Now Going Worldwide After the Recent Token Burn

Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $LIVEBEAR, a community driven Solana based token built around culture, creativity, and real-world engagement, has officially announced a major milestone with the burn of 215 million $LIVEBEAR tokens, permanently removed from circulation by the development team. This strategic burn reinforces the project’s long-term commitment to sustainability, transparency, and community value.





Originally launched as a simple livestream concept featuring a chill bear online, $LIVEBEAR has rapidly evolved into a global movement blending digital culture with real-life experiences. The project’s roadmap focuses on milestone-based activations, including live music collaborations, talent showcases, experiential events, and charitable initiatives each designed to bridge online communities with real-world impact.





“Our vision has always been bigger than charts,” said the $LIVEBEAR team. “This burn represents our belief in the community and our commitment to building something that lasts. $LIVEBEAR is about good vibes, creativity, and showing up in the real world.”

As part of its expansion strategy, $LIVEBEAR plans to stream and activate in cities worldwide, collaborate with artists and creators, and support charitable initiatives at key milestones. The project emphasizes entertainment-first content, community participation, and organic growth across social platforms.

$LIVEBEAR continues to gain attention for its unique blend of meme culture, livestreaming, and real-life storytelling positioning itself as more than just a token, but a global cultural experiment powered by its community.





For updates, events, and future milestones, follow $LIVEBEAR across official social channels.



About $LIVEBEAR:

$LIVEBEAR is a Solana-based community token focused on entertainment, creativity, and real-world activations. Built around positive culture and milestone-driven experiences, the project aims to expand worldwide while giving back through community-led initiatives.



WEBSITE: https://livebear.life/

X: https://x.com/LIVEBEAR_STREAM

YT: https://www.youtube.com/@LIVEBEAR_STREAM

KICK: https://kick.com/livebear

DISCORD: https://discord.gg/mBGBqrUu

PUMP: https://pump.fun/coin/8dwC2K6jeNFCE1ZBWcLqTbqGkvSghMkb1m5dpXYLpump

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@livebear_sol

DEX:https://dexscreener.com/solana/6cc7nbakjx936ymwsuwbrsppkywba7ht9xamfyqbqegy

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.