Weebit Nano secures a license agreement with Texas Instruments

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Dec. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) (Weebit or Company), a leading developer and licensor of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, announced it has licensed its resistive random access memory (ReRAM) technology to Texas Instruments (TI), a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips.

Under the terms of the agreement, Weebit’s ReRAM technology will be integrated into TI’s advanced process nodes for embedded processing semiconductors. The agreement includes IP licensing, technology transfer, design and qualification of Weebit ReRAM in TI’s process technologies.

Weebit ReRAM is a low-power, cost-effective NVM that has proven excellent retention at high temperatures and has been qualified for AEC-Q100 150°C operation.

Amichai Ron, Senior Vice President, TI Embedded Processing, said: “We are excited to collaborate with Weebit Nano to integrate ReRAM memory technology into our process technologies and products. The TI and Weebit Nano collaboration will enable our customers to get access to industry-leading NVM technology in performance, scale, and reliability which will enable us to enhance our position as a leading embedded processors provider.”

Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “TI is one of the world’s foremost integrated device manufacturers, producing tens of billions of chips every year. This agreement is another strong signal that the industry is moving towards ReRAM as the successor to flash memory in SoC designs. It also reinforces Weebit’s position as the leading independent provider of ReRAM technology.”

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer and licensor of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com.

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

For further information, please contact:



Media – US

Jen Bernier-Santarini, Weebit Nano

P: +1 650-336-4222

E: jen@weebit-nano.com

Media – Australia

Jasmine Walters, Automic Group

P: +61 498 209 019

E: jasmine.walters@automicgroup.com.au

Investors

Adrian Mulcahy

P: +61 438 630 422

E: Adrian.mulcahy@automicgroup.com.au