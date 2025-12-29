AlphaPepe Presale Hits 4,700-Holder Mark While Crypto Markets Face Uncertainty

MONACO , Dec. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin’s Q3 crash drained liquidity and risk appetite, causing meme-coin retail volumes to drop sharply in Q4, even as AlphaPepe continued growing.

Crypto markets remain under pressure as 2025 draws to a close. Trading volumes have thinned across major assets, volatility has compressed, and investor sentiment remains cautious following a turbulent second half of the year. Risk appetite has retreated, particularly in speculative segments of the market.

Despite these conditions, AlphaPepe (ALPE) continues to show steady participation growth. The BNB Chain–based presale has now crossed 4,700 holders, marking a notable exception at a time when retail engagement across meme coins has broadly declined.

Q4 2025: Retail Meme-Coin Activity Pulls Back

Market data from Q4 2025 shows a clear slowdown in meme-coin trading activity, a shift that can be traced in large part to broader market stress following Bitcoin’s sharp downturn in the third quarter. After reaching cycle highs above $120,000 earlier in the year, Bitcoin experienced a rapid correction that pushed prices back toward the mid-$80,000 range . The move erased a significant amount of market value and triggered widespread liquidations across leveraged positions.

This Bitcoin drawdown had a cascading effect on speculative segments of the market. As BTC weakened, risk appetite declined sharply, leverage was reduced, and liquidity tightened across altcoins. Meme coins, which had previously benefited from fast rotations, high leverage and social-media-driven momentum, were particularly affected.

Against this backdrop, aggregate spot volumes across leading meme assets fell sharply compared with mid-year levels, reflecting reduced retail participation and lower speculative engagement. By late Q4, meme-coin trading activity was down significantly on a year-over-year basis, and many projects experienced stagnating or shrinking holder counts. The retreat underscored a broader shift toward caution that followed Bitcoin’s correction and the resulting contraction in market liquidity.

Broader Crypto Market Context

Beyond meme coins, the wider crypto market has also entered a defensive phase. Bitcoin continues to trade below prior highs, struggling to establish a clear directional trend amid uneven ETF flows and muted spot demand. Ethereum and other large-cap assets remain range-bound, with investors reluctant to commit aggressively in the absence of clearer macro signals.

This environment has reinforced a shift toward selectivity. Instead of chasing momentum, participants are increasingly focused on observable metrics such as user growth, contract transparency and operational execution. Projects unable to demonstrate progress have largely been ignored by the market in recent months.

AlphaPepe’s Growth Stands Out

Within this backdrop, AlphaPepe’s continued expansion is notable. While many meme-coin projects experienced declining engagement during Q4, AlphaPepe has steadily added participants, pushing its presale beyond 4,700 holders. This growth has occurred without relying on short-term price movement, instead reflecting ongoing user participation during a period of reduced retail activity.

AlphaPepe is built on BNB Chain and delivers tokens instantly upon purchase, allowing participants to verify ownership immediately. Staking has been active throughout the presale, and the project operates under a fully audited smart contract with a 10/10 security score. Liquidity is planned to be locked at launch, aligning with current market expectations for transparency and risk management.

Additional USDT Reward Pool Completed

Alongside its holder growth, AlphaPepe has completed another USDT reward pool, distributing an additional $1,000 to participants. This brings total USDT payouts to over $14,000 across completed reward cycles.

In a market where many projects have paused incentives or delayed distributions, these completed payouts represent tangible, on-chain execution. They also serve as a measurable activity signal at a time when retail volumes across meme coins have generally declined.

Infrastructure Developments Support Engagement

AlphaPepe has also introduced a v2 version of its website, featuring improved user experience and expanded language support. The update reflects an emphasis on accessibility and functionality rather than promotional tactics, supporting continued participation across a broader user base.

Combined with instant token delivery and live staking, the platform upgrades contribute to AlphaPepe’s ability to maintain engagement during a period when many retail-driven projects have struggled to do so.

Interpreting AlphaPepe’s Traction in a Slowing Segment

The divergence between falling meme-coin volumes and AlphaPepe’s growing holder base highlights a broader market shift. As speculative trading has cooled, projects showing consistent operational activity have been better positioned to retain and attract participants.

AlphaPepe’s recent milestones suggest that some segments of retail participation are not disappearing entirely, but becoming more selective — favouring projects with visible execution and transparent mechanics rather than those reliant on short-term hype cycles.

Conclusion

Q4 2025 has been characterised by declining retail activity in the meme-coin sector and cautious sentiment across the crypto market as a whole. Trading volumes have fallen, and many projects have struggled to maintain engagement amid tightening conditions.

Against this backdrop, AlphaPepe’s rise to 4,700 holders, completion of another $1,000 USDT reward pool, and cumulative payouts exceeding $14,000 stand out as measurable indicators of sustained participation. While broader market uncertainty persists, AlphaPepe’s progress illustrates how selective engagement continues even as speculative activity across meme coins contracts.

Website: https://alphapepe.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/alphapepejoin

X: https://x.com/alphapepebsc

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by AlphaPepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa0dc79c-4eac-4d55-8564-b2b12e10fa57