"Qingdao Wealth Forum 2025" Concludes

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qingdao Wealth Forum 2025," hosted by the Qingdao Municipal People's Government, took place on Dec. 26 in the Jinjialing Financial Cluster.

The forum has been held for ten consecutive years. Previous editions have not only attracted global attention but also served as a bridge for dialogue among government, industry, academia, research institutions, and investors. Brainstorming on cutting-edge topics such as fin-tech empowerment and financial opening-up has generated valuable insights and collaboration opportunities. The forum stands as a high-end platform for observing trends in China's wealth management industry, sharing reform experience, and building consensus on high-quality development.

Under the theme "Wealth Management Boosting the Practice of Chinese Modernization in Qingdao," this year's forum gathered leading domestic and international experts, scholars, financial institution heads, and industry innovators to dive deep into new pathways and paradigms for wealth management in the context of China's strategy to strengthen its financial sector.

This year's forum featured one main session and three parallel sub-forums. The main session focused on macro-level strategies to explore new wealth management models and national financial development directions in the context of the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan. The sub-forums zoomed in on three key areas to examine new approaches to wealth management driven by technological advancement, green transition, and digitalization.

This year's forum showcased the latest achievements of Qingdao's Wealth Management Financial Reform Zone. By pooling global expertise, it aimed to chart a new blueprint for wealth management and further explore a "Qingdao Model" for fostering a virtuous cycle where development creates wealth and wealth fuels development. This will solidify the forum's status as an authoritative and forward-looking platform for industry exchange.

As one of China's key hubs for wealth management innovation, Qingdao has led financial reform efforts since its designation as a Wealth Management Financial Reform Zone in 2014. Over the past 11 years, the city has driven profound changes in its financial sector by leveraging wealth management, building a distinctive and dynamic wealth management ecosystem that has propelled leapfrog development. In the 38th Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI 38) released in September 2025, Qingdao ranked 35th globally.

Source: Qingdao Municipal People's Government