Global Power Generation Construction Project Insights Report, Q3 2025: Wind Power Leads With $3.23 Trillion Value and 1,752 GW Capacity Potential

The analyst estimates the global power generation project pipeline to be valued at approximately $8.27 trillion, underscoring the potential for significant capacity expansion and technological innovation within the energy sector.

59.6% of the total project value is tied to projects in the early development stages (pre-planning and planning). Meanwhile, 26.5% of the pipeline is under execution, and 13.9% is in the pre-execution phase, which includes design, tendering, or EPC award. Wind power dominates the global power generation project pipeline, accounting for approximately 39.2% of the total value, around $3.23 trillion, with the potential to add 1,752GW of new capacity.

Solar PV ranks second, representing 15.2% of the project value ($1.25 trillion) and contributing an estimated 1,265GW in capacity. Hydropower follows closely at 14.9% ($1.23 trillion), and is expected to deliver an additional 811.9GW to the global energy mix.



