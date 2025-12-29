Global Automotive Construction Project Insights Report 2025: $259 in the Current Pipeline - Track the Top 20 Projects by Country, Stage, Value of Projects

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Automotive Construction Projects (Q3 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As of Q3 2025, The analyst is tracking a strong pipeline of global automotive construction projects valued at approximately $259 billion.

The Asia-Pacific region maintains its leadership, with a project pipeline worth $118 billion, followed by the Americas at $84 billion and the EMEA contributing $56 billion to the overall investment.

Currently, projects in the execution phase total $113 billion, while $131 billion is allocated for planning or pre-execution phases. Early-stage projects, categorized as pre-planning announced and study, total $15 billion, and projects in pre-execution stages design, tender, and award account for $24 billion.

If all projects proceed as anticipated, annual spending on the global automotive construction pipeline could increase from $43 billion in 2025 to $52 billion in 2026, with a projected $44 billion in 2027. Despite governmental initiatives aimed at accelerating project timelines, the industry continues to grapple with fiscal constraints stemming from ongoing economic challenges



The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Gain insight into the development of the automotive construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

