Asia Pacific Technology, Media, & Telecom Sponsorship in Sport Analysis Report 2025: Key Opportunities Include Team Partnerships, with Tech Companies Collaborating with Soccer Clubs

This report provides an overview of the technology, media & telecom sector across the APAC region globally. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



Soccer leads in both annual sponsorship revenue and deal volume across the region. Soccer deals account for roughly 47% of regional deal volume; soccer is the most popular sport in APAC, and many clubs-including Kawasaki Frontale, Kashiwa Reysol, and Gamba Osaka-have formed partnerships with regional tech companies.

Team partnerships account for the largest number of deals (436) and the highest total annual value ($157.18 million). Although venue partnerships represent the fewest deals in the region, 13 and account for an estimated 4% of annual sponsorship revenue, they have an average annual value per deal of $1.28 million.



The Chinese Basketball Association's (CBA) deal with Migu is the largest partnership across the region. The National Rugby League's (NRL) deal with Telstra ranks as the second-largest partnership in the region. The five-year agreement, covering 2023-2027, designates Telstra as the NRL's title sponsor. Several esports properties account for some of the largest deals in the region, including Bilibili Gaming, DreamSmart, Weibo Gaming, TapTap, and the League of Legends Pro League. Products based in Asia dominates the sectors spend and deal volume across the region.



Jio is the most active brand in the region, with nine active deals in 2025. All nine of Jio's agreements are with Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, including Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Mumbai Indians. J:COM and TCL both follow behind Jio in terms of deal volume, both occupying eight deals, whilst TCL also ranks as the largest spending. In terms of brand headquarters, Asia is the dominant market across the APAC region in both value and volume.



