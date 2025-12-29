Asia Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Sponsorship in Sports Analysis Report 2025: CUB Dominates APAC Sponsorship Landscape with Largest Annual Spend

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Alcoholic Beverages - APAC 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the alcoholic beverages sector across the APAC region globally. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



Australian Football accounts for the largest share of annual sponsorship revenue in the region. Although soccer comprises the largest number of sponsorship agreements by deal volume, it contributes only $12.89 million to the region's estimated sponsorship revenue. Team agreements dominate the sector's sponsorship portfolio across the region by deal count, totaling 139 deals and representing 33% of the annual sponsorship value in 2025. Although federations account for just 34 deals, their partnerships represent 40% of the annual sponsorship volume.



The Australian Football League's (AFL) partnership with Carlton and United Breweries (CUB) is the largest deal across the region in 2025. CUB's deal with the AFL is valued at an estimated $8 million annually. Effective in 2023, the agreement names Carlton Draught's Carlton Zero as the AFL's first official non-alcoholic beer.

CUB also has a significant deal with the National Rugby League (NRL) through its parent company, Asahi Beverages. In 2023, the NRL announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with Asahi Beverages, which includes both CUB and Asahi Lifestyle Beverages. Heineken's partnership with the F1 Chinese Grand Prix is the second-largest deal across the region. Under the agreement, Heineken is the race's title sponsor.



CUB has the joint-largest deal volume across the APAC region and the largest sponsorship spend in 2025. As an Australia-based brand, CUB has agreements with two of the country's most popular sports leagues, the NRL and AFL. Asahi Breweries, despite having 14 deals, has an estimated annual spend of $4.94 million-the fifth highest among brands.

Asahi concentrates a significant portion of this spend on the Australian Open Championship, with that deal valued at an estimated $2.50 million. Heineken follows CUB in annual spend for 2025 but accounts for roughly only a third of CUB's expenditure. Heineken has six deals across the region and holds the second-largest agreement, its partnership with the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.



Report Scope

This report looks to offer a detailed insight into the alcoholic beverages sector across the APAC region. It explores all the main brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years across the globe in the sports sponsorship industry.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the alcoholic beverages sector across the APAC region performed in the sports sponsorship industry, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Information and Background

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship market trends

3. Sector Analysis

Sector Analysis Summary

Top Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Top 10 Largest Deals

4. Case Study

Heineken and the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix

5. Brand Analysis

Brand Analysis Summary

Spend per Brand Location

Top 10 Most Active Brands and Biggest Spenders

Featured Brands Analysis

6. Appendix

Companies Featured

Carlton and United Breweries

Asahi Breweries

Suntory

Diageo

Kirin Brewery

Kingfisher

Pernod Ricard

Heineken

Treasury Wine Estates

Castlemaine Perkins

Lazhou Laojiao

Steinlager

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpvrkj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.