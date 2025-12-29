Americas Fixed Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities Report 2025: Starlink Could Prove to Become a Viable New Business for Telecom Operators, Equipment Vendors and Space Technology Companies

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed Broadband Trends in the Americas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the fixed broadband market in the Americas. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the fixed market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.



'National broadband plans and public infrastructure projects will continue to support the rollout of fixed broadband services across the region. The national broadband plans will also bring opportunities for telcos and equipment vendors to participate in infrastructure contracts.

Telcos are leveraging 4G/5G fixed wireless access to address the region's digital gap, particularly in underserved areas with limited infrastructure, and drive monetization by utilizing their wireless assets.



Satellite broadband projects such as Starlink is emerging and could prove to become a viable new business for telecom operators, equipment vendors and space technology companies.



It provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Americas in a Global Context: This section provides a comparison of Americas' macro-economic KPIs, fixed telecoms market size, and trends with other regions.

Section 2: Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics: This section analyzes the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the fixed broadband markets in Americas over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidations, and M&A activities.

Section 3: Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical figures, and forecasts of Fixed broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers.

Section 4: Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends: Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2025-2030.

Section 5: Key findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for Americas' fixed broadband market.

Key Highlights

Total fixed broadband lines in the Americas will increase from 289.6 million in 2025 to 327.3 million in 2030, at a 2.5% CAGR.

Fixed broadband lines penetration of population in the Americas will grow from 27.6% in 2025 to 30.2% in 2030.

Between 2025 and 2030, operators in the Americas will generate a cumulative US$1.07 trillion in fixed broadband service revenue.

Reasons to Buy

This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of Americas' Fixed broadband markets trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Americas' fixed broadband markets.

The report is designed for an executive-level audience, with charts and tables boasting presentation quality.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in Americas' evolving Fixed broadband market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Takeaways



2. Americas in Global Context



3. Competitive Dynamics



4. Fixed Broadband Subscription Trends



5. Fixed Broadband Revenue Trends



6. Key Takeaways and Recommendations



7. Appendix



Companies Featured

America Movil

AT&T

ATC Holding Fibra Mexico

Bell Canada

BlackRock

Brasil TecPar

Brightspeed

Cable & Wireless Panama

Charter Communications

Claro Brazil

Claro Panama

Cox Communications

Entel Bolivia

EQT

ETB

Flo Networks

Frontier Communications

Gigapower

KKR

Liberty Latin America

Lumen

Lumos

Metronet

Montecable

Movistar Peru

Nuevo Siglo

OnNet

Rogers Canada

Shaw Communications

TCC

Tigo Bolivia

Tigo Colombia

Ufinet

Verizon

Ziply Fiber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/661o1z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.