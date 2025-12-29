Taboola to Participate in 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that members of its management team will host one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat at the Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Taboola’s investor relations website at www.taboola.com/about/investors.

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale. Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600M daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

