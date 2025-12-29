Anfield Energy Announces Appointment of Lubica Niemann as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; NASDAQ: AEC; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lubica (Luba) Niemann as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Niemann will assume the role on January 1, 2026. Ms. Laara Shaffer, the current Chief Financial Officer of Anfield, will remain as a Director of the Company.

Ms. Niemann is a seasoned financial professional with fifteen years of experience in accounting and financial reporting, primarily within the public company sector. She has held senior finance positions including controller for several TSXV-listed companies, including Kutcho Copper Corporation and MineHub Technologies Inc., and brings a practical, hands-on approach to financial operations, reporting, and audit coordination. Ms. Niemann holds a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Corey Dias, CEO of Anfield, commented: “We are very pleased to have Luba Niemann join the Company as CFO. Luba has previously provided financial reporting support to Anfield, and so we expect a seamless transition into her new role. Moreover, Luba’s experience as controller for other publicly-traded companies is invaluable, given Anfield’s expanding US operations and related reporting requirements due to its recent NASDAQ listing. We look forward to leveraging Luba’s strengths as the Company advances toward uranium production.”

Anfield also announces that it intends to grant 769,401 restricted share units (the “RSUs”) and 560,572 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to certain Directors, Officers and Consultants, effective December 31, 2025. The RSUs will vest and settle in common shares after twelve months, subject to the holder continuing to be involved with the Company. The Options are exercisable to acquire an equivalent number of common shares at a price of $6.90, until December 31, 2030, and vest immediately upon grant.

About Anfield

Anfield is a uranium and vanadium development company that is committed to becoming a top-tier energy-related fuels supplier by creating value through sustainable, efficient growth in its assets. Anfield is a publicly traded corporation listed on the NASDAQ (AEC-Q), the TSX-Venture Exchange (AEC-V) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0AD).

