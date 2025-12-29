Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Program Updates on Phase 2/3-Ready Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) Designed for Seasonal Prevention of Lyme Disease (TNX-4800)

Exploring clinical development plan options including a controlled human infection model (CHIM) and a Phase 2/3 adaptive field study



Expect to have investigational product of TNX-4800 (anti-Borrelia OspA mAb) available for clinical trials in early 2027

Approximately 70 million people that live, work or vacation in areas of the U.S. in which Lyme disease is endemic could potentially benefit from pre-exposure prophylaxis

CHATHAM, N.J., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (“Tonix” or the “Company”), a fully-integrated commercial stage biotechnology company, today announced program updates on TNX-4800 (formerly known as mAb 2217LS)1,2, which is a long-acting human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that targets the outer surface protein A (OspA) of Borrelia burgdorferi, the causative agent of Lyme disease in humans. TNX-4800 is being developed for annual seasonal use, as one subcutaneous administration in the spring to protect against Lyme disease through fall, or the entire tick season in the U.S. There are no currently marketed U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved vaccines or prophylactics to protect against Lyme disease.

“We plan to meet with the FDA in 2026 to explore Phase 2/3 development options,” said Seth Lederman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals. “We believe a controlled human infection model (CHIM)3-5 study using Borrelia-infected ticks that mimics natural infection would be a potential path to demonstrating TNX-4800 efficacy for approval. We are on a path to have investigational product produced under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) available for testing early in 2027. We believe TNX-4800’s long-acting mAb prophylaxis could play an important role for preventing Lyme for millions of people who live, work, and vacation in regions endemic for Lyme disease. TNX-4800 provides near-immediate immunity to the bacteria that cause Lyme disease after a single administration, which is very different from Lyme disease vaccine programs currently in development. Prophylaxis with TNX-4800 may also avoid the limitations of vaccine products designed to actively immunize against Lyme, including suboptimal immune responses from age, immunocompetence, and other reasons.”

About TNX-4800

TNX-4800 (formerly known as mAb 2217LS) is a fully human monoclonal antibody with an engineered extended half-life that targets the outer-surface protein A (OspA) on Lyme-causing Borrelia bacteria. By binding OspA when TNX-4800 containing blood is ingested by the tick, TNX-4800 kills and blocks the maturation of Borrelia burgdorferi in the mid-gut of infected deer ticks. Published work in non-human primates showed that TNX-4800 was 95% effective in preventing infection after 6 days of exposure to ticks infected with Borrelia burgdorferi.1 TNX-4800 was derived from mAb 2217 by amino acid substitutions in its crystallizable fragment (Fc) domain which served to prolong the serum half-life. A single administration in the Spring is designed to provide immunity within two days and maintain protective antibody titers for the entire tick season, providing pre-exposure prophylaxis against Lyme disease without relying on the recipient’s immune system to generate antibodies. By delivering a well-characterized antibody directly, TNX-4800 has been shown to block transmission of the major Borrelia genospecies from ticks to animals. TNX-4800 also sidesteps the multidose schedules required for OspA vaccines in development6 and FDA-approved vaccines that have been withdrawn from the market due to concerns about increased risk of autoimmunity.7 Tonix intends to advance TNX-4800 through additional clinical trials with the goal of submitting a Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) to the FDA.

About TNX-4800 Pharmacokinetics

TNX-4800 was studied in a randomized, double-blind, sequential dose-escalation study (NCT04863287) that evaluated safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and immunogenicity of TNX-4800 in healthy adults. Forty-four subjects were randomized and 41 completed the study. Subjects received a single subcutaneous (SC) administration of placebo or TNX-4800 at 0.5, 1.5, 5, or 10 mg/kg. Safety was assessed via clinical and lab evaluations. Drug exposure increased by approximately 25-times for a 20-times increase in dose. Serum TNX-4800 was measurable at the earliest sampling time of 24 hours, indicating rapid systemic absorption. TNX-4800 concentrations remained quantifiable for >200 days in 80% of volunteers at the lowest dose and for up to 350 days in the majority of volunteers at higher doses (i.e., ≥ 1.5 mg/kg). Mean half-life ranged from 62–69 days across groups. Serum concentrations remained quantifiable for up to 12 months in most subjects. Mean exposure for the 10 mg/kg cohort was less than 20% of the highest exposures in a rat toxicology study. Anti-drug antibodies (ADA) were detected in <10% of treated subjects, with no impact on PK. Most adverse events were mild or moderate. TNX-4800 was determined to be generally safe and well tolerated.

About Lyme Disease

In the United States, Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. Lyme disease remains the most common vector-borne infection in the United States and its incidence is climbing each year.8 It occurs most commonly in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, and upper-Midwest regions. Lyme disease bacteria are transmitted through the bite of infected Ixodes ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Laboratory testing is helpful if used correctly and performed with FDA-cleared tests. Although many cases of Lyme disease can be treated successfully with antibiotics, diagnosis and treatment are often delayed or missed, and even with treatment, up to 20% of cases may progress to a Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome (PTLDS) called “Chronic Lyme” or “Long Lyme”. Chronic Lyme is considered an Infection Associated Chronic Illness (IACI), and is a chronic, debilitating disease state characterized by joint and muscle pain, fatigue and other symptoms.9

About Borrelia Burgdorferi

In infected deer ticks, Borrelia’s OspA lipoprotein binds to tick-gut receptor TROSPA and helps it adhere to the midgut lining. During a tick bite blood meal, Borrelia downregulates OspA, upregulates OspC, and activates motility genes. Borrelia undergoes a metamorphic-like transformation, becoming highly flagellated and mobile, which facilitates migration to the tick salivary glands and invasion of human host tissues. During a tick bite of an animal pre-treated with TNX-4800, the tick ingests host blood containing TNX-4800, which kills and blocks the metamorphic-like transformation of Borrelia in the tick’s midgut preventing transmission of the bacteria. Lyme-causing Borrelia-exposed or -infected individuals, rarely make antibodies against OspA which allows for people to be reinfected despite having immunity to OspC. Consequently, we expect that protection against Borrelia would require annual prophylaxis with TNX-4800.

About Monoclonal Antibody Prophylaxis

Two long-acting monoclonal antibody products10,11 have won FDA approval for prophylaxis against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). AstraZeneca (in partnership with Sanofi) markets Beyfortus™ (nirsevimab) and Merck markets Enflonsia™ (clesrovimab).

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.*

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a fully-integrated biotechnology company with marketed products and a pipeline of development candidates. Tonix markets FDA-approved TONMYATM, a first-in-class, non-opioid analgesic medicine for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition that affects millions of adults. TONMYA is the first new prescription medicine approved by the FDA for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. TONMYA was investigated as TNX-102 SL. Tonix also markets two treatments for acute migraine in adults: Zembrace® SymTouch® (sumatriptan injection) and Tosymra® (sumatriptan nasal spray). Tonix’s development portfolio* is focused on central nervous system (CNS) disorders, immunology, immuno-oncology, rare disease and infectious disease. TNX-102 SL is being developed to treat acute stress reaction and acute stress disorder under an Investigator-Initiated IND at the University of North Carolina in the OASIS study funded by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). TNX-102 SL is also in development for major depressive disorder. Tonix’s immunology development portfolio consists of biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmunity and cancer, including TNX-1500, which is a Phase 2- ready Fc-modified humanized monoclonal antibody targeting CD40-ligand (CD40L or CD154) being developed for the prevention of allograft rejection and for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Tonix’s rare disease portfolio includes TNX-2900, intranasal oxytocin potentiated with magnesium, in development for Prader-Willi syndrome and expected to start a potential pivotal Phase 2 study in 2026. Tonix’s infectious disease portfolio includes TNX-801, a vaccine in development for mpox and smallpox, as well as TNX-4800, a Phase 2- ready long-acting humanized monoclonal antibody for the seasonal prevention of Lyme disease. Finally, TNX-4200 for which Tonix has a contract with the U.S. DoD’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) for up to $34 million over five years, is a small molecule broad-spectrum antiviral agent targeting CD45 for the prevention or treatment of high lethality infections to improve the medical readiness of military personnel in biological threat environments. Tonix owns and operates a state-of-the art infectious disease research facility in Frederick, Md

* Tonix’s product development candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics; their efficacy and safety have not been established and have not been approved for any indication.

This press release and further information about Tonix can be found at www.tonixpharma.com.

