LC Sign Scales Bespoke Signage Manufacturing Through Project-Driven Excellence

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the increasing demand for brand differentiation and architectural integration in the global business environment, LC Sign, the world's leading custom LED sign manufacturing service provider, today shared its unique production philosophy: through a mature, project-driven fully customized manufacturing model, Help global brands achieve accurate implementation of visual assets.

Unlike many businesses that have tried to move from standardization to customization, LC Sign has always adhered to the "project-centric" customization DNA since its inception in 2011. Through more than ten years of deep cultivation, LC Sign has successfully solved the industry problem of "customization" and "scale". With an experienced team of over 400 dedicated employees, LC Sign maintains a high degree of design freedom while maintaining industrial-grade speed of delivery.

Customization as a Service (MaaS): Empowerment across the entire industry chain

At the heart of LC Sign's production philosophy lies its proven Manufacturing-as-a-Service (MaaS). This is not a simple OEM, but a one-stop closed-loop system covering design engineering, material science, fine machining and global logistics.

This model not only serves large multinational enterprises, but also accurately reaches diversified market players. At present, LC Sign's service ecosystem covers:

Brand Owners: Ensure a high degree of uniformity across visual identity systems across the globe.

Project Contractors: Provide engineering solutions that comply with local regulations (such as UL certification) and are easy to install.

Signage Resellers: Provide strong supply chain backing with stable production capacity and high-quality processes.

Business Startups: Helping emerging brands quickly build market awareness with a professional image.

Individual Consumers: Meet the high-end needs of personalized space decoration and gift customization.



"We never changed who we are – we are the manufacturing partner of the brand," says Anne L., CEO of LC Sign. Whether the client is a global chain or a dynamic start-up, our manufacturing model ensures that each logo is 'tailored' to the environment in which it operates. ”



Global high-end cases and fast response

LC Sign's "Native Customization" model has been proven in several demanding areas:

Luxury retail: Create detailed 360° visuals for Louis Vuitton and Dior .

Create detailed 360° visuals for and . Hotels & Guides: Delivered a full set of UL-compliant outdoor signage for TRYP by Wyndham hotels in the United States within 7–9 days.

Delivered a full set of UL-compliant outdoor signage for hotels in the United States within 7–9 days. Public Landmark: Create a creative installation with great social media reach for JEWEL BLOOMS at Singapore Changi Airport .

Create a creative installation with great social media reach for . Influencer Studios: Built vibrant, photo-ready decor for a 5M-follower Instagram influencer’s live stream space—featuring eye-catching, colorful on-camera visuals.





Technical support: 400+ teams drive "standard efficiency"

LC Sign combines the flexibility of customization with the rigor of a modern factory, and the backing forces include:

Talent Scale: With a team of over 400 senior engineers, designers, and skilled craftsmen, ensuring that every non-standard project is executed with precision.

With a team of senior engineers, designers, and skilled craftsmen, ensuring that every non-standard project is executed with precision. Manufacturing Cornerstone: With an advanced manufacturing base of over 20,000 square meters, with an annual output of over 300,000 sets of customized products.

With an advanced manufacturing base of over 20,000 square meters, with an annual output of over 300,000 sets of customized products. Compliance Access: The entire line of products comply with international standards such as CE, UL, and ISO9001 , eliminating barriers to cross-border collaboration.

The entire line of products comply with international standards such as , eliminating barriers to cross-border collaboration. Pre-installation project: Modular pre-installation is completed before leaving the factory, which greatly reduces the time and labor cost of on-site installation.

Adhere to customized long-termism

In today's world of experiential brand marketing, LC Sign's native customization model allows partners to maintain near-demanding brand consistency across countries and cope with compressed project timelines. "Customization is not our add-on, it's our background," adds Anne L.

About LC Sign

Founded in 2011, LC Sign is a global manufacturer specializing in custom LED signage, neon signage, light boxes, and commercial branding systems. With a presence in more than 160 countries, LC Sign is committed to working with brands, contractors, distributors and creatives around the world to deliver high-quality, high-precision visual identity solutions.

For more information, visit official website: www.lcsign.com



