Foresight Selected by Car Manufacturer Audi AG to Showcase its Terrain Intelligence Technology

Next steps entail discussions on a potential POC project for integrating Foresight’s terrain intelligence into Audi’s vehicle development program

Ness Ziona, Israel, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in 3D perception systems, announced that it was invited by Audi AG (“Audi”), one of the world’s most reputable car manufacturers, to participate in the Audi startup event “Minds and Makers”, organized by its partnering team. This technology innovation event brings together selected startups to present breakthrough solutions and explore future collaboration opportunities with Audi’s innovation teams.

Foresight was selected to demonstrate its terrain intelligence solution. The solution provides real-time 3D analysis of various terrains, delivering accurate depth perception, road and surface segmentation. Using dense 3D point clouds and support for both visible-light and thermal cameras, it maintains reliable performance even in fog, or darkness.

During the event, Foresight conducted in-car demonstrations and met with key Audi team members to explore collaboration, including a potential proof-of-concept (POC) project to validate the solution’s integration into Audi’s development processes and future vehicle platforms.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s controlled subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Eye-Net Mobile develops next-generation vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net’s innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users using smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on X (formerly Twitter), or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential benefits and uses of its technologies and the potential for a POC project with Audi. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

