N2OFF Accelerates European Renewable Energy Momentum with Major De-Risking Milestones and Approximately $1.69 Million Value Unlock in Germany and Italy

Neve Yarak, Israel, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) (“N2OFF” and the “Company”), a cleantech company investing in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, today announced advancement in its European portfolio via its partnership with Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. (“Solterra”). Key milestones in Germany and Italy have reduced permitting risks, unlocked value through smart capital deployment, and positioned projects for compelling monetization optionality.

Key Investor Highlights

Permitting Risk Reduced: Strong progress with zero objections in Germany’s public consultation and formal planning submissions in Italy, delivering enhanced visibility to approvals.

Over $1.69 Million in Value Creation: Strategic renegotiation in Germany optimizes returns through disciplined, capital-efficient moves.

High-Upside Monetization Flexibility: Italian battery storage projects primed for value realization in H2 2026, with options for sale or build-and-operate based on partner strategy.



Germany Update: on track for Q3 2026 approval with savings secured

The flagship German project is advancing swiftly, nearing completion of its first public consultation round with no objections or material changes requested to date—a powerful signal of strong regulatory and community support.

Submission of the draft zoning plan for the final consultation is slated for late January, post-holidays. Current timelines point to final approval in Q3 2026, keeping the project firmly on its path.

In a demonstration of proactive value optimization, Solterra has indicated that an amendment to the development agreement was executed last week. Solterra will receive approximately €280,000 in advance funding to fuel faster progress, in exchange for a €11,000 per MW reduction in development fees- delivering project-level savings exceeding $1.69 million.

This capital-efficient transaction underscores N2OFF’s focus on maximizing returns while accelerating high-potential assets.

Italy Update: formal submissions mark key milestone toward H2 2026 potential approvals

In late November, planning applications for the Sicilian battery storage projects were formally submitted.

These projects are strongly de-risked with:

• Secured, binding grid connection capacity

• Preliminary land agreements (finalized upon permits)

• Completion of extensive preparatory planning over six months

Absent material objections, planning approvals are targeted for H2 2026. At that stage, N2OFF will assess optimal value realization paths—project sale or construction and operation—aligned with strategic partner decisions.



About N2OFF Inc:

N2OFF is a cleantech company mainly engaged in EU based solar assets using the RTB (Ready to Build ) business model. N2OFF is currently the lead investor in four solar projects in three different EU countries, all of which were introduced by Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solterra Energy Ltd.

N2OFF also holds 100% in MitoCareX Bio Ltd. ("MitoCareX"), a biotech company focused on drug discovery targeting cancer therapeutics, with a range of other potential diseases and disorders, through targeting the mitochondrial SLC25 protein family.

In addition, N2OFF also controls approximately 98% of Save Foods Ltd., an Israeli company focused on post-harvest treatments for fruits and vegetables, aiming to control and prevent pathogen contamination. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

