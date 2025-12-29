Nanochemicals Market Size to Worth USD 43.93 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nanochemicals market size was estimated at USD 21.02 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 22.63 billion in 2026 to USD 43.93 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.65% from 2026 to 2035. North America dominated the global nano chemicals market with the largest revenue share of 34.5% in 2025. Rising demand for advanced materials with superior properties across industries like healthcare, electronics, and energy is a key growth factor driving the nanochemicals market. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What are Nanochemicals?

The nanochemicals market focuses on chemically engineered materials at the nanoscale that enhance performance across applications such as electronics, energy, coatings, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing. The market is driven by growing interest in materials that improve durability, efficiency, and functionality, along with rising adoption of smart and responsive nano-based solutions. Ongoing innovation, supportive industrial ecosystem, and expanding use of nanotechnology across end-use sectors continue to shape the market’s development.

Nanochemicals Market Report Highlights

By region, North America dominated the globalnanochemicals market with the largest revenue share of 34.5% in 2025.

By nanomaterial type, the metal & metal oxide nanochemicals segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 46% in 2025.

By functionality type, the catalytic nanochemicals segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 34% in 2025.

By end-use type, the chemical & material manufacturing segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 31% in 2025.

Nanochemicals Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 22.63 Billion Revenue forecast in 2035 USD 43.93 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.65% from 2026 to 2035 Base year for estimation 2026 Historical data 2019 - 2025 Forecast period 2025 - 2035 Quantitative units Volume in kilotons, revenue in USD million, and CAGR from 2025 to 2033 Report coverage Revenue forecast, volume forecast, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Nanomaterial Type, By Functionality, By End-Use Industry, By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific: Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; South Africa Key companies profiled BASF SE; Evonik Industries AG; Merck KGaA; SABIC; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Syngenta Crop Protection AG; DuPont; Huntsman Corporation; Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation; Solvay SA; Bayer AG; DuPont; Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.

Private Industry Investments for Nanochemicals:

BASF SE: This global chemical producer invests heavily in the adoption of nanomaterials for use in the automotive, electronics, and consumer goods sectors to develop high-performance coatings and advanced polymers. Arkema SA: The company develops nano-reinforced materials and advanced polymers that offer enhanced strength, lightweight properties, and thermal stability for applications in industries like automotive and aerospace. Evonik Industries AG: Evonik specializes in high-value specialty nanomaterials, such as silica and titania nanoparticles, used in energy storage, coatings, and optoelectronics, focusing on customer-specific material properties. Cabot Corporation: As a leader in carbon-based nanomaterials like carbon nanotubes and black materials, Cabot drives innovation in areas requiring improved conductivity, durability, and energy efficiency, such as in electronics and energy applications. Nanophase Technologies Corp.: This company focuses exclusively on manufacturing engineered nanoparticles for a range of high-performance applications, including sunscreens, coatings, and industrial catalysts.



What Are the Major Trends in the Nanochemicals Market?

Growing interest in Nano surface boosters that enhance material surfaces for properties like scratch resistance, UV protection, and antibacterial action.

Increasing use of nanochemicals as energy enhancers improves performance in applications such as solar cells, batteries, and other energy systems.

Integration into agriculture for advanced nutrient and pesticide delivery, improving crop health and productivity.

Shift toward nano- intelligent systems that respond to external stimuli, enabling smart functionalities in coatings, catalysts, and medical applications.

Rising adoption across diverse end-use industries, including electronics, coatings, and advanced manufacturing, is driven by demand for enhanced product performance.



How Does AI Influence the Growth of the Nanochemicals Industry in 2025?

Artificial intelligence supports the growth of the nano chemicals industry by enabling faster material design, optimisation, and performance prediction at the nanoscale, reducing reliance on trial-and-error development. AI-based modelling improves understanding of complex chemical interactions, while intelligent automation enhances manufacturing consistency and efficiency, encouraging wider adoption of nonchemical solutions across industries.

Market Opportunity

What If Nanochemicals Could Clean the Environment with Precision?

Nanochemicals have the potential to transform environmental clean-up by enabling nanoremediation, where engineered nanoparticles interact with pollutants in soil and water to break them down or immobilise them more effectively than traditional methods, offering a new route to address contamination and support a sustainable ecosystem.

Could Everyday Products Become Smarter with Nano-enhanced Materials?

Nanochemicals applied in coatings and fabrics can create materials with unique properties such as moisture resistance, antimicrobial action, and enhanced durability, opening up opportunities in consumer goods, healthcare apparel, and industrial textiles that go beyond conventional product performance.

Nanochemicals Market Segmentation Insights

Segmental Insights:

Nanomaterial Type Insights:

Why the Metal and Metal Oxide Nanochemicals Segment Dominated the Nanochemicals Market?

The metal and metal oxide nanochemicals segment dominated the market. This segment benefits from broad applicability across catalysts, coatings, electronics, and energy related applications. Metal-based nanochemicals offer stability, enhanced reactivity, and improved durability, making them suitable for industrial-scale use. Their established manufacturing processes and compatibility with existing systems support consistent demand. As a result, this segment remains a core component of the market structure.

The carbon-based nanochemicals segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the studied period. Growing demand for lightweight, high-strength, and conductive materials is supporting the adoption of carbon-based nanochemicals. These materials are increasingly used in electronics, energy storage, and advanced composites. Their ability to enhance performance while enabling material efficiency supports broader industrial use. This trend positions carbon-based nanochemicals as a key area of expansion.

Functionality Type Insights:

Which Functionality Type Segment Dominates the Nanochemicals Market in 2025?

The catalytic nanochemicals segment dominated the market. Catalytic nanochemicals are widely used to improve reaction efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and enhance output quality across chemical processes. Their role in refining, emissions control, and material synthesis supports steady demand. Industries continue to rely on catalytic functionality to improve productivity and process optimization. This sustained application keeps the segment firmly established within the market.

The conductive & electronic nanochemicals segment is expected to expand fastest in the coming years. Rising use of advanced electronics and smart materials is increasing demand for conductive nano-enabled solutions. These nanochemicals support improved electrical performance, miniaturization, and energy efficiency. Their integration into next-generation devices and systems accelerates adoption across multiple industries. This momentum contributes to strong growth potential for the segment.

End-Use Type Insights:

Which End-use Type Dominates the Nanochemicals Market in 2025?

The chemicals & materials manufacturing segment dominated the market. Nanochemicals are widely used to enhance material properties, improve process efficiency, and support product innovation within manufacturing operations. Their ability to strengthen performance while optimizing resource use makes them valuable across production environments. Continuous demand from industrial manufacturing supports a stable market presence.

The automotive & transportation segment is projected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Growing focus on lightweight materials, durability, performance efficiency, enhanced coatings, and advanced functional parts. Increasing innovation within mobility solutions further supports demand. This trend positions the segment as a strong growth contributor.

Regional Insights

Why Does North America Hold a Strong Position?

The North America nanochemicals market size was valued at USD 7.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.16 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.65% from 2026 to 2035. North America dominated the globalnanochemicals market with the largest revenue share of 34.5% in 2025

In the nanochemicals market, North America is recognised as a dominant region due to its advanced technological ecosystem and early integration of high-precision manufacturing practices into industrial applications. The regional demand is fuelled by robust activity in sectors such as electronics, aerospace, and healthcare, where nanochemicals are increasingly used to enhance performance, miniaturise components, and support cutting-edge innovations.

U.S. Nanochemicals Market Trends

The U.S. market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing adoption of nanotechnology across key end-use industries such as electronics, healthcare, energy, aerospace, and automotive, where nanochemicals improve material performance, efficiency, and miniaturization. Strong R&D investment and government support, notably through initiatives like the National Nanotechnology Initiative, bolster innovation and commercialization of advanced nanomaterials.

Why is Asia Pacific Growing Fastest in the Nanochemicals Market?

In the global market, the Asia Pacific region is identified as the fastest-growing area due to its extensive industrial expansion and increasing integration of nonchemical solutions across multiple manufacturing sectors. Countries such as Japan, China, and India are using nanochemicals in coatings, batteries, industrial materials, and consumer electronics, which boosts demand for advanced materials that enhance performance and durability.

China Nanochemicals Market Trends

China plays a central role in the market within the Asia Pacific region, maintaining dominance through its vast industrial base and growing focus on nanotechnology applications in electronics, healthcare, and energy sectors. The country’s manufacturing ecosystem supports extensive use of nanochemicals in high-volume production, while investments in advanced materials and innovation help strengthen its position as a major market hub.

Top Companies in the Nanochemicals Market & Their Offerings:

Arkema SA: Produces carbon nanotubes and PVDF resins for energy storage and electronics.

Produces carbon nanotubes and PVDF resins for energy storage and electronics. Dow Inc.: Develops nanomaterial-enhanced polymers for sustainable packaging and infrastructure.

Develops nanomaterial-enhanced polymers for sustainable packaging and infrastructure. Evonik Industries AG: Specializes in nanostructured silica and metal oxides for coatings and pharmaceuticals.

Specializes in nanostructured silica and metal oxides for coatings and pharmaceuticals. BASF SE: Offers nano-scale catalysts and performance additives for industrial sustainability.

Offers nano-scale catalysts and performance additives for industrial sustainability. DuPont: Provides advanced nanomaterials for electronic components and specialized healthcare coatings.

Provides advanced nanomaterials for electronic components and specialized healthcare coatings. Solvay S.A. (Syensqo): Delivers lightweight nanocomposites and specialty chemicals for aerospace and energy.

Delivers lightweight nanocomposites and specialty chemicals for aerospace and energy. Cabot Corporation: Supplies fumed silica and nanostructured carbons for reinforcement and conductivity.

Supplies fumed silica and nanostructured carbons for reinforcement and conductivity. Clariant AG: Manufactures nano-additives and catalysts to improve plastic and coating performance.

Manufactures nano-additives and catalysts to improve plastic and coating performance. Wacker Chemie AG: Produces nano-silicone products and ultra-pure polysilicon for semiconductors.

Produces nano-silicone products and ultra-pure polysilicon for semiconductors. NanoXplore Inc.: Mass-produces graphene powder additives for batteries and industrial polymers.

Mass-produces graphene powder additives for batteries and industrial polymers. Nanophase Technologies Corporation: Specializes in nano-metal oxides for personal care and surface finishing.

Specializes in nano-metal oxides for personal care and surface finishing. Altairnano: Focuses on nanostructured lithium-titanate materials for high-power energy storage.

Focuses on nanostructured lithium-titanate materials for high-power energy storage. American Elements: Supplies a vast range of nanoparticles, quantum dots, and nanotubes for R&D.

Supplies a vast range of nanoparticles, quantum dots, and nanotubes for R&D. Showa Denko K.K. (Resonac): Manufactures carbon nanotubes for battery electrodes and power modules.

Manufactures carbon nanotubes for battery electrodes and power modules. LG Chem Ltd.: Produces carbon nanotubes and advanced nano-materials for high-capacity batteries.

Produces carbon nanotubes and advanced nano-materials for high-capacity batteries. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.: Develops nano-scale chemicals for semiconductors and high-strength automotive materials.

Develops nano-scale chemicals for semiconductors and high-strength automotive materials. Merck KGaA: Offers high-purity nanomaterials for electronics manufacturing and pharmaceutical delivery.



Nanochemicals Market Top Key Companies:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Merck KGaA

SABIC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

DuPont

Huntsman Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Solvay SA

Bayer AG

Advanced Nano Products Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments

In November 2025, National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) announced the launch of nano urea production at its Nangal facility, introducing an advanced nano-enabled fertilizer variant designed for improved nutrient uptake and lower environmental impact. This move highlights the growing adoption of nanochemicals in agriculture to enhance efficiency and sustainability.



Nanochemicals Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Nanochemicals Market

By Nanomaterial Type

Metal & Metal Oxide Nanochemicals Silver nanoparticles Gold nanoparticles Titanium dioxide (nano-TiO₂) Zinc oxide (nano-ZnO) Iron oxide nanoparticles

Carbon-Based Nanochemicals Carbon nanotubes (single-wall & multi-wall) Graphene & graphene derivatives Fullerenes Carbon black (nano-grade)

Polymeric Nanochemicals Nanopolymers & nanocomposites Dendrimers Polymer nanoparticles

Ceramic & Inorganic Nanochemicals Nanoclay Silica nanoparticles Alumina nanoparticles Other advanced ceramic nanomaterials

Quantum Dots & Specialty Nanostructures Semiconductor quantum dots Nano-phosphors Other functional nanostructures



By Functionality

Catalytic Nanochemicals

Conductive & Electronic Nanochemicals

Optical & Photonic Nanochemicals

Magnetic Nanochemicals

Antimicrobial & Self-Cleaning Nanochemicals



By End-Use Industry

Chemical & Materials Manufacturing

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Utilities

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



