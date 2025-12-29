IPDN Announces Strategic Investment in DeeptradeX.AI Platform Token DTT Valued at US$2.59 Million

CHICAGO, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) (“IPDN” or the “Company”), a technology holding company focused on the application of AI technologies and AI-powered solutions, today announced that it has completed a strategic investment in Deeptrade Token (DTT), the native platform token of DeeptradeX.AI, with a total transaction value of approximately US$2.59 million. This investment represents a further step in IPDN’s ongoing strategy to expand its presence in artificial intelligence (AI), digital asset, and Web3.0 sectors, which will reinforce the Company’s long-term commitment to next-generation intelligent financial technologies.

DeeptradeX.AI is an innovative technology company focused on intelligent investment and automated trading solutions. By leveraging advanced AI algorithms and automated protocols, DeeptradeX.AI aims to deliver a new generation of smart, data-driven investment services to users worldwide. Guided by its vision of “making investing simpler, more scientific, and more secure through AI,” the platform is built upon scalable intelligent agent systems, robust data analytics capabilities, and industry-leading protocol architecture.

A key competitive advantage of the DeeptradeX.AI lies in its AI-driven end-to-end trading system, which enables users to execute professional-level investment strategies. Through AI-powered market analysis, strategy generation, and automated execution, the platform significantly lowers the barrier to entry for digital asset trading while enhancing operational efficiency and risk management.

IPDN has consistently focused on the development and investment of AI-driven digital asset technologies. In recent years, the Company has advanced the development of an RWA (Real World Asset) digital asset management platform and established collaborations with virtual asset exchanges in Dubai and Europe, with the goal of building a sustainable global digital asset and intelligent investment ecosystem. The strategic investment of DTT underscores IPDN’s confidence in the long-term growth potential of AI-enabled trading platforms and digital asset infrastructure.

As the core utility token of the DeeptradeX.AI platform, DTT can be used for AI computing power subscriptions, access to AI trading strategies, participation in platform ecosystem activities, technology sharing, and community governance. Through this investment, IPDN expects to deepen its involvement in the DeeptradeX.AI ecosystem, including platform operations, product development, and technological innovation, while accumulating valuable experience in the integration of AI and Web3.0 applications.

Mr. Xun Wu, Chief Executive Officer of IPDN, commented: “We remain highly confident in the long-term prospects of AI technologies and the digital asset industry. The strategic investment of DeeptradeX.AI’s platform token, DTT, represents an important milestone in our expansion into emerging technology sectors. By actively participating in DeeptradeX.AI platform’s ecosystem and development initiatives, we aim to further strengthen IPDN’s capabilities in AI and Web3.0 technologies. Looking ahead, the Company will continue to evaluate additional opportunities involving platform tokens and specialized digital assets that align with our strategic objectives and long-term value creation.”



About Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN) is a U.S.-listed company whose businesses span career development platforms, education technology, and artificial intelligence research. The Company is committed to enhancing shareholder value through diversification and technological innovation.

For more information about Professional Diversity Network, Inc, please visit www.ipdn.com.

