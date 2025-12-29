Verisk Ends Effort to Acquire AccuLynx

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, announced today that it has terminated its definitive agreement to purchase AccuLynx. This decision follows the notification by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that it has not completed its review of the transaction by the December 26, 2025 termination date set forth in the agreement.

The Company also announced that it will redeem the $1.50 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes that were issued in connection with the planned acquisition for a price equal to 101% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date. The redemption is required pursuant to a special mandatory redemption provision in the terms of the notes. Pro forma for the redemption of the notes, Verisk’s leverage at September 30, 2025 would have been 1.9 times LTM adjusted EBITDA. As of September 30, 2025, Verisk had $1.2 billion of capacity remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Lee Shavel, president and CEO of Verisk, stated, “Verisk remains committed to our capital allocation discipline – balancing organic investment in our highest return on capital opportunities while returning capital to shareholders through dividend and repurchases. We continue to have confidence in our ability to deliver results in line with our long-term growth targets for this year, for 2026 and beyond.”

AccuLynx has notified Verisk that it believes Verisk’s termination of the merger agreement is invalid. Verisk strongly disagrees with this assertion and intends to vigorously defend against any such assertions.

###

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. This includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding expectations of meeting long-term growth targets. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond our control and that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance. Other factors that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements can be found in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what we projected. Any forward-looking statement in this Current Report on 8-K reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.