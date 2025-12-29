Acronis Drives Security Momentum Through TRU Intelligence, Industry Recognition, and Platform Advancements

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, is accelerating security momentum across the cybersecurity industry with AI-powered product innovation, deep threat intelligence, and strong third-party validation. Through a continued focus on the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU), expanded security capabilities, and a growing ecosystem of integrations, Acronis is solidifying its position as a platform built for real-world protection.

With its managed service provider (MSP)-first approach, Acronis helps managed service providers deliver stronger protection with less operational complexity. As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and scalable with AI, MSPs face pressure to scale security services efficiently. Acronis is investing in research, product development, and partner enablement to ensure MSPs can increase productivity to stay ahead of adversaries while improving margins and service quality.

Research-Led Security Momentum from Acronis TRU

Contributing to Acronis’ accelerating security momentum is the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU), which has published 17 original pieces of threat research in 2025. The TRU Team’s research dives deep into malware, ransomware, and active threat vectors, helping advance the broader security community’s understanding of today’s threat landscape. Most notable pieces of research in 2025 include:

Third-Party Recognition Reinforces Market Leadership

Acronis’ momentum is validated by continued recognition from leading analysts and peer review platforms, including:

Rapid Product Innovation Expands Security Capabilities

Acronis continues to expand its security portfolio with launches and enhancements designed to reduce operational complexity and improve security outcomes, including:

Acronis continues to simplify and strengthen MSP security offerings with Collaboration Security and Security Awareness Training, helping MSPs reduce risk from human error and secure remote work environments. To make deployment and management even easier, Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud offers consolidated licensing bundles for Protected Workspace, Microsoft 365 Protection, and Cyber Resilience, enabling MSPs to tailor protection packages to practical use cases and customer needs. These enhancements allow MSPs to deliver comprehensive, cost-efficient security services without added complexity, improving operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Proven Security Through Independent Validation

Acronis’ security effectiveness continues to be validated through independent testing and certifications, including:

SE Labs AAA rating for EDR detections: Acronis XDR achieved 100% Detection Accuracy and improved Legitimate Accuracy from 95% to 96%, resulting in a 98% Total Accuracy rating.

AV-Test Advanced Threat Protection: Acronis recognized as ‘Leader’ in ATP evaluation.

MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations: Acronis demonstrated low noise, high-fidelity detection, and operational impact for MSPs.



Expanding Integrations and the MSSP Ecosystem

Acronis is also extending its reach through ecosystem expansion, including new:

Fortinet FortiGate integrations: Acronis and Fortinet partnered to deliver complete, natively integrated protection, accessible for organizations of any size and specifically built for MSPs.

Acronis MSSP Program: Enables managed security service providers to deliver MDR services on top of the Acronis platform as certified regional security partners.

“Security momentum isn’t just about shipping new product features. It is truly about delivering protection that works at scale,” said Gerald Beuchelt, CISO at Acronis. “True security momentum starts with understanding threats as they emerge and rapidly translating that insight into real-world protection. By combining deep threat research, fast-moving product innovation, and strong ecosystem partnerships, we’re helping MSPs and organizations stay ahead of adversaries rather than reacting to them.”

Looking ahead, Acronis will continue to advance its security platform by expanding the use of GenAI and automation to make protection more autonomous and easier to operate at scale. The company will also broaden the scope of protection to address emerging attack vectors, including GenAI-driven threats, while strengthening its portfolio through new solution releases informed by Acronis TRU research and partner insights. With this continued focus in threat research, platform innovation, and partner enablement, Acronis is setting the pace for modern cyber protection.

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

