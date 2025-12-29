Verizon to report earnings January 30, 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The company will present results and provide a business update on a webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and fourth-quarter 2025 materials, including Verizon’s press release and financial tables, will be available at 6:30 a.m. ET on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors .



