Israel Bonds Surpasses $2 Billion in Global Sales for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israel Bonds announced today that it has exceeded $2 billion in annual worldwide sales in 2025.

“For the third consecutive year, Israel Bonds has roughly doubled its typical annual sales prior to 2023,” said Dani Naveh, President and CEO of Israel Bonds. “This record-breaking momentum reflects sustained global confidence in Israel’s economy. Investing in Israel Bonds is both a financial decision and a meaningful way to stand with Israel and the Jewish people. We play an important part in Israel’s economic resilience.”

Following the Oct. 7, 2023, heinous terrorist attacks on Israel, Israel Bonds worldwide sales rose sharply and remained consistently elevated over time. This exceptional achievement represents an enduring global confidence in Israel’s economic strength and future during an extraordinarily challenging period and amid an increasingly hostile global climate toward the Jewish State and its supporters.

Israel Bonds continues to serve as a powerful bridge between global supporters and the Israeli economy, offering competitive returns while directly supporting Israel’s economic growth and resilience.

“We are proud to report a third consecutive year of sales at twice our typical annual average,” said Dr. Andrew M. Hutter, National and International Chairman of the Board of Directors of Israel Bonds. “This achievement demonstrates that the surge of support we witnessed was not a temporary response, but a true show of solidarity with Israel.”

This momentum continues as Israel Bonds approaches its 75th anniversary in 2026.