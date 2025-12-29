HKTB’s Hong Kong New Year Countdown to Present a Spectacular Music and Light Show Across Central Landmarks

Locals and Visitors Invited to Join Across Multiple Platforms with the Launch of Countdown Live Zones and Online Broadcasts to Share Wishes Worldwide

 | Source: Hong Kong Tourism Board Hong Kong Tourism Board

(HKTB provides satellite live feed and social media livestreaming of countdown in Central. 
Details on pages 3-5)

New Year Countdown_KV

HONG KONG, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On New Year’s Eve, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will usher in 2026 with a brand-new edition of the Hong Kong New Year Countdown at the Chater Road Pedestrian Precinct in Central. Themed New Hopes, New Beginnings,” the show will feature a blend of live music and a light show. Headlining the star-studded line-up is internationally acclaimed group Air Supply, performing a selection of their hits, alongside local artists Jay Fung and Cloud Wan. Completing the lineup, a children’s choir and the Hong Kong Police Band will also take the stage. 

NYCD_Light Show_1_rendering NYCD_Light Show_2_rendering
The façades of eight iconic landmarks taking part in the Immersive Light Show in Central will be transformed into giant countdown clocks illuminated with vibrant light projections to welcome 2026 with on-site spectators. At the stroke of midnight, these landmarks will present a spectacular three-minute light show, themed “New Hopes, New Beginnings,” sending heartfelt blessings to both locals and world audiences.

This year’s Hong Kong New Year Countdown is fully supported by Hongkong Land.

Live Broadcast on Giant Screens in the Chater Road and Nearby Area
The entire HKTB Hong Kong New Year Countdown will broadcast live through multiple channels, allowing both local and global audiences to welcome 2026 together. The public can soak in the festive atmosphere in person on the Chater Road area in Central, where Chater Garden and Edinburgh Place will feature large outdoor screens broadcasting the main event. The police will implement phased road closures around Chater Road starting at approximately 6pm on New Year’s Eve. In view of the countdown event, “Winter Wonderland in Central” will be closed at 4pm on New Year’s Eve.
                  
In Tsim Sha Tsui, the Hong Kong Cultural Centre will project the Hong Kong New Year Countdown show onto its façade. Locals and visitors in the area will also be able to view a giant countdown clock on the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai, allowing everyone to share in the city’s countdown moments together.

Multi-Platform Live Broadcasts to Welcome the New Year with Global Audiences
On New Year’s Eve, HKTB will broadcast the Hong Kong New Year Countdown show live via multiple media outlets and platforms, including its official website, DiscoverHongKong.com, and its social media channels. The live broadcast signal will also be made available to media for simulcasting, enabling more people to enjoy the event in real time. Additionally, HKTB will uplink the live signal via satellite for global distribution, enabling audiences around the world to join Hong Kong in counting down to the New Year together.

Live Broadcast Zones with LED ScreensChater Garden, Central
Edinburgh Place, Central
Live Projection of the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Show Façade of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
Giant Countdown ClockFaçade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai


HKTB One-Stop Information Platform Featuring Citywide Countdown Events
A variety of countdown activities will take place across Hong Kong on New Year’s Eve. HKTB’s dedicated visitor information platforms will showcase a curated selection of these events, helping locals and visitors conveniently plan their itineraries and commemorate this significant moment as they welcome 2026.

Highlights include HKTB’s Hong Kong New Year Countdown, the “New Year’s Eve Countdown Party Moment” in Hong Kong Disneyland, and for the first time, a special countdown concert in West Kowloon Cultural District.

Special traffic and transport arrangements will be implemented on New Year’s Eve to facilitate the events. HKTB urges members of the public to pay close attention to announcements from relevant government departments.

HKTB Hong Kong New Year Countdown Website:
https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/new-year-countdown.html

Information of Video and Image Download
Download link: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?CSRF=wOPp2DhWfdal1ID0dmAQ&categoryId=2287&categoryTypeId=2  

  • Reference images of Hong Kong New Year Countdown are available for download at the link above.
  • Post-event video footage and photos of Hong Kong New Year Countdown will be available for download from 1 January 2026, 03:00 Hong Kong Time (31 December 2025 GMT 19:00).

Information of Social Media Livestreaming and Satellite Live Feed of “Hong Kong New Year Countdown”

1. Details of Social Media Livestreaming:

Discover Hong KongHKTB website: DiscoverHongKong.com
HKTB social media platforms:
Livestreaming time31 December 2025, 23:25-24:17 Hong Kong Time
(GMT 15:25-16:17)
  

2. Details of Satellite Feed for Broadcasters:

Live feed time31 December 2025, 23:35-24:10 Hong Kong Time
(GMT 15:35-16:10)
Signal testing time31 December 2025, 20:00-20:15 Hong Kong Time
(GMT 12:00-12:15)
Technical supportTel: (852) 2888 1944/ (852) 2883 2867
  
  • For RTMP live streaming signals or other technical support related to live broadcasts and live streaming, please contact the Hong Kong Tourism Board to arrange the necessary services.

Asia Sat 5, 100.5 degrees East (covering Asia, Middle East, Eastern Europe, CIS and Australia)

Programme NameNew Year Countdown Event
On-air Date and TimeGMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10
SatelliteAsia Sat 5（100.5°EAST）/ C-band
TransponderTXP C9V 9_4V (9MHz)
Uplink Frequency6218.5 MHz (Horizontal)
Down link Frequency3993.5 MHz (Vertical)
Symbol rate7.2 Msps
FEC3 / 4
Video FormatHigh Definition 1080i/50 4:2:0
Aspect Ratio16 : 9
ModulationDVB-S2 / 8PSK
Piloton
Roll off0.2
Encoding Bit Rate14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)
EncryptionNIL- Free to Air
Audio 
assignment		1Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
2Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
3Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
4Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
   

IntelSat 19, 166.0 degrees East (covering Asia-Pacific region with reach to the Western United States)

Programme NameNew Year Countdown Event
On-air Date and TimeGMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10
SatelliteIntelSat 19（166.0 °EAST）/ C-band
TransponderTXP 12C Slot D (9MHz)
Uplink Frequency6178.5 MHz (Vertical)
Down link Frequency3953.5 MHz (Horizontal)
Symbol rate7.2 Msps
FEC3 / 4
Video FormatHigh Definition 1080/50i 4:2:0
Aspect Ratio16 : 9
ModulationDVB-S2 / 8PSK
Piloton
Roll off0.2
Encoding Bit Rate14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)
EncryptionNIL- Free to Air
Audio 
assignment
1Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
2Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
3Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
4Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
   

IntelSat 34, 55.5 degrees West (covering the Americas)

Programme NameNew Year Countdown Event
On-air Date and TimeGMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10
SatelliteIntelSat 34 (55.5° WEST）/ C-band
TransponderTXP 02C (9MHz)
Uplink Frequency5992.5MHz (Vertical)
Down link Frequency3767.5 MHz (Horizontal)
Symbol rate7.2 Msps
FEC3 / 4
Video FormatHigh Definition 1080i / 59.94 4:2:0
Aspect Ratio16 : 9
ModulationDVB-S2 / 8PSK
Piloton
Roll off0.2
Encoding Bit Rate14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)
EncryptionNIL- Free to Air
Audio 
assignment		1Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
2Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
3Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
4Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
   

Eutelsat 7B, 7.0 degrees East (covering Europe)

Programme NameNew Year Countdown Event
On-air Date and TimeGMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10
SatelliteEutelsat 7B（7.0° EAST）/ Ku-band
TransponderTXP F06 D9
Uplink Frequency14203.83 MHz (Horizontal)
Down link Frequency12703.83 MHz (Vertical)
Symbol rate7.2 Msps
FEC3 / 4
Video FormatHigh Definition 1080i / 50 4:2:0
Aspect Ratio16 : 9
ModulationDVB-S2 / 8PSK
Piloton
Roll off0.2
Encoding Bit Rate14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264)
EncryptionNIL- Free to Air
Audio 
assignment		1Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
2Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
3Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
4Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)
   

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Alice ChenMs Janus Lai
Tel: 2807 6364Tel: 2807 6428
Email: alice.chen@hktb.comEmail: janus.lai@hktb.com


Photos accompanying this announcement are available at 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aab7531-07a4-4556-908d-ae16d0e4a7fc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ce2b250-e934-46dc-bc99-7802b72e9cbb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db51250f-f50f-4b20-bed7-32428d1f75ca


Related Links

Recommended Reading