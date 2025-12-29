HKTB’s Hong Kong New Year Countdown to Present a Spectacular Music and Light Show Across Central Landmarks

(HKTB provides satellite live feed and social media livestreaming of countdown in Central.

Details on pages 3-5)





HONG KONG, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On New Year’s Eve, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will usher in 2026 with a brand-new edition of the Hong Kong New Year Countdown at the Chater Road Pedestrian Precinct in Central. Themed “New Hopes, New Beginnings,” the show will feature a blend of live music and a light show. Headlining the star-studded line-up is internationally acclaimed group Air Supply, performing a selection of their hits, alongside local artists Jay Fung and Cloud Wan. Completing the lineup, a children’s choir and the Hong Kong Police Band will also take the stage.



The façades of eight iconic landmarks taking part in the Immersive Light Show in Central will be transformed into giant countdown clocks illuminated with vibrant light projections to welcome 2026 with on-site spectators. At the stroke of midnight, these landmarks will present a spectacular three-minute light show, themed “New Hopes, New Beginnings,” sending heartfelt blessings to both locals and world audiences.

This year’s Hong Kong New Year Countdown is fully supported by Hongkong Land.

Live Broadcast on Giant Screens in the Chater Road and Nearby Area

The entire HKTB Hong Kong New Year Countdown will broadcast live through multiple channels, allowing both local and global audiences to welcome 2026 together. The public can soak in the festive atmosphere in person on the Chater Road area in Central, where Chater Garden and Edinburgh Place will feature large outdoor screens broadcasting the main event. The police will implement phased road closures around Chater Road starting at approximately 6pm on New Year’s Eve. In view of the countdown event, “Winter Wonderland in Central” will be closed at 4pm on New Year’s Eve.



In Tsim Sha Tsui, the Hong Kong Cultural Centre will project the Hong Kong New Year Countdown show onto its façade. Locals and visitors in the area will also be able to view a giant countdown clock on the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai, allowing everyone to share in the city’s countdown moments together.

Multi-Platform Live Broadcasts to Welcome the New Year with Global Audiences

On New Year’s Eve, HKTB will broadcast the Hong Kong New Year Countdown show live via multiple media outlets and platforms, including its official website, DiscoverHongKong.com, and its social media channels. The live broadcast signal will also be made available to media for simulcasting, enabling more people to enjoy the event in real time. Additionally, HKTB will uplink the live signal via satellite for global distribution, enabling audiences around the world to join Hong Kong in counting down to the New Year together.

Live Broadcast Zones with LED Screens Chater Garden, Central

Edinburgh Place, Central Live Projection of the Hong Kong New Year Countdown Show Façade of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui Giant Countdown Clock Façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai



HKTB One-Stop Information Platform Featuring Citywide Countdown Events

A variety of countdown activities will take place across Hong Kong on New Year’s Eve. HKTB’s dedicated visitor information platforms will showcase a curated selection of these events, helping locals and visitors conveniently plan their itineraries and commemorate this significant moment as they welcome 2026.

Highlights include HKTB’s Hong Kong New Year Countdown, the “New Year’s Eve Countdown Party Moment” in Hong Kong Disneyland, and for the first time, a special countdown concert in West Kowloon Cultural District.

Special traffic and transport arrangements will be implemented on New Year’s Eve to facilitate the events. HKTB urges members of the public to pay close attention to announcements from relevant government departments.

HKTB Hong Kong New Year Countdown Website:

https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/new-year-countdown.html

Information of Video and Image Download

Download link: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?CSRF=wOPp2DhWfdal1ID0dmAQ&categoryId=2287&categoryTypeId=2

Reference images of Hong Kong New Year Countdown are available for download at the link above.

Post-event video footage and photos of Hong Kong New Year Countdown will be available for download from 1 January 2026, 03:00 Hong Kong Time (31 December 2025 GMT 19:00).

Information of Social Media Livestreaming and Satellite Live Feed of “Hong Kong New Year Countdown”

1. Details of Social Media Livestreaming:

Discover Hong Kong HKTB website: DiscoverHongKong.com

HKTB social media platforms: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hk.discoverhongkong

YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/@hongkong Livestreaming time 31 December 2025, 23:25-24:17 Hong Kong Time

(GMT 15:25-16:17)

2. Details of Satellite Feed for Broadcasters:

Live feed time 31 December 2025, 23:35-24:10 Hong Kong Time

(GMT 15:35-16:10) Signal testing time 31 December 2025, 20:00-20:15 Hong Kong Time

(GMT 12:00-12:15) Technical support Tel: (852) 2888 1944/ (852) 2883 2867

For RTMP live streaming signals or other technical support related to live broadcasts and live streaming, please contact the Hong Kong Tourism Board to arrange the necessary services.





Asia Sat 5, 100.5 degrees East (covering Asia, Middle East, Eastern Europe, CIS and Australia)

Programme Name New Year Countdown Event On-air Date and Time GMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10 Satellite Asia Sat 5（100.5°EAST）/ C-band Transponder TXP C9V 9_4V (9MHz) Uplink Frequency 6218.5 MHz (Horizontal) Down link Frequency 3993.5 MHz (Vertical) Symbol rate 7.2 Msps FEC 3 / 4 Video Format High Definition 1080i/50 4:2:0 Aspect Ratio 16 : 9 Modulation DVB-S2 / 8PSK Pilot on Roll off 0.2 Encoding Bit Rate 14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264) Encryption NIL- Free to Air Audio

assignment 1 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 2 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 3 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 4 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

IntelSat 19, 166.0 degrees East (covering Asia-Pacific region with reach to the Western United States)

Programme Name New Year Countdown Event On-air Date and Time GMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10 Satellite IntelSat 19（166.0 °EAST）/ C-band Transponder TXP 12C Slot D (9MHz) Uplink Frequency 6178.5 MHz (Vertical) Down link Frequency 3953.5 MHz (Horizontal) Symbol rate 7.2 Msps FEC 3 / 4 Video Format High Definition 1080/50i 4:2:0 Aspect Ratio 16 : 9 Modulation DVB-S2 / 8PSK Pilot on Roll off 0.2 Encoding Bit Rate 14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264) Encryption NIL- Free to Air Audio

assignment

1 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 2 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 3 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 4 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

IntelSat 34, 55.5 degrees West (covering the Americas)

Programme Name New Year Countdown Event On-air Date and Time GMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10 Satellite IntelSat 34 (55.5° WEST）/ C-band Transponder TXP 02C (9MHz) Uplink Frequency 5992.5MHz (Vertical) Down link Frequency 3767.5 MHz (Horizontal) Symbol rate 7.2 Msps FEC 3 / 4 Video Format High Definition 1080i / 59.94 4:2:0 Aspect Ratio 16 : 9 Modulation DVB-S2 / 8PSK Pilot on Roll off 0.2 Encoding Bit Rate 14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264) Encryption NIL- Free to Air Audio

assignment 1 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 2 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 3 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 4 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

Eutelsat 7B, 7.0 degrees East (covering Europe)

Programme Name New Year Countdown Event On-air Date and Time GMT: 31 Dec 2025 15:35 – 16:10 Satellite Eutelsat 7B（7.0° EAST）/ Ku-band Transponder TXP F06 D9 Uplink Frequency 14203.83 MHz (Horizontal) Down link Frequency 12703.83 MHz (Vertical) Symbol rate 7.2 Msps FEC 3 / 4 Video Format High Definition 1080i / 50 4:2:0 Aspect Ratio 16 : 9 Modulation DVB-S2 / 8PSK Pilot on Roll off 0.2 Encoding Bit Rate 14.0Mbps (MPEG4 H.264) Encryption NIL- Free to Air Audio

assignment 1 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 2 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 3 Program Mixing (L Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II) 4 Program Mixing (R Stereo) (MPEG1 Layer II)

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Alice Chen Ms Janus Lai Tel: 2807 6364 Tel: 2807 6428 Email: alice.chen@hktb.com Email: janus.lai@hktb.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aab7531-07a4-4556-908d-ae16d0e4a7fc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ce2b250-e934-46dc-bc99-7802b72e9cbb