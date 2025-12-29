HIZERO Set to Start the New Year by launching our Revolutionary Handheld Multi Surface cleaner the H100R.

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIZERO has firmly established itself in recent years as a category leader among home cleaning innovation brands, winning awards and gaining international attention for its breakthroughs in functionality and design.





As 2026 rolls in, HIZERO is on track to further revolutionize the market with new CES product launches. At the center of this pre-CES product launch buzz is the H100R Handheld Multi-Surface Cleaner.

This handheld cleaner is the world’s first multi-surface cleaner which can, clean, wash, and dry, featuring HIZERO’s patented no-suction technology. While other brands have introduced similar cleaning tools in recent years, HIZERO has proven it can outperform them in terms of results, and functionality.





The HIZERO H100R Handheld Multi-Surface Cleaner

The H100R is a game-changer for commercial customers and clean freaks who hold onto high cleaning standards. This multi-surface cleaner is putting cleaning cloths, and other forms of cleaning in their place, showing the world that cleaning doesn’t have to be a time-consuming, water-wasting, messy chore.

The handheld cleaner can go anywhere a cloth can, including refrigerators, mirrors, wardrobes, desktops, yoga mats, and commercial restaurant countertops. However, unlike the average cleaning cloth, this revolutionary no-suction cleaner is effortless to use and delivers more hygienic results. Using just one device, customers can both clean and leave the surface almost dry.

The H100R utilizes our own patented highly absorbent, Multi Roller, which rotates at 100 times per minute for the most efficient cleaning. Whilst in operation our real-time self-cleaning system kicks in, keeping the Multi Roller 100% clean, whilst in operation. The wastewater and solids are collected for easy maintenance, and the surface dries in seconds.

With no filthy filters and Automatic Waste Separation, the H100R delivers hygienic, hassle-free cleaning results. The H100R is part of the H100 Series and is $169 USD MSRP.

Other HIZERO products and new releases for 2026

Besides the H100R Handheld Multi-Surface Cleaner, HIZERO is set to launch three other products in 2026: the HIZERO F200 Hard Floor Cleaner, HIZERO R700 Floor Washing Robot, and HIZERO M101 Wet Dry Cleaning Mop.

Here are a few of the main features and benefits users can expect from these new products.

HIZERO R700 Floor Washing Robot

Fully automated floor washing.

The HIZERO R700 Floor Washing Robot is an innovative robotic cleaner that delivers ultimate cleaning by truly removing ingrained dirt and wet messes without spreading them around. Its self-cleaning roller keeps your floors washed with a clean roller at all times. Equipped with advanced navigation, you can relax while leaving floor cleaning the to the R700. Compared with conventional robots, the no-suction R700 prevents dust from being spread on the floor and air, is quieter, and delivers longer battery life. All of the above features are not only making cleaning easier for households but they will improve the cleanliness of your floor.

HIZERO F200 Hard Floor Cleaner

Ultimate clean in a snap.

The HIZERO F200 Hard Floor Cleaner is a Multifunctional wet-and-dry cleaner that delivers deep floor cleaning. No Suction Technology ensures no flying dust during cleaning, and the F200 completely separates hair, dry debris, and liquid waste for effortless disposal, which is usually tedious with vacuum cleaners. Due to low power consumption associated with No Suction Technology, it will operate for up to 60 minutes with noise levels far lower than those of vacuum cleaners.

HIZERO M101 Wet Dry Cleaning Mop

One mop. All clean.

The HIZERO M101 Wet Dry Cleaning Mop is an innovative mop that delivers powerful cleaning performance without electricity. It sweeps, mops, and washes hard floors in one motion, covering large areas with its built-in water tanks. Dry debris and liquid waste are automatically separated for quick and easy disposal. With much less maintenance required, it is extremely easy to use, making it perfect for residential or non-residential areas.





Two of HIZERO’s newest cleaning products that are already on the market are the F300 All-In-One Hard Floor Cleaner and the F600 All-In-One Hard Floor Cleaner .



The F300 All-In-One Hard Floor Cleaner was released in January 2025 and are perfect for small homes or small commercial spaces. As they are lightweight, easy to maneuver and produce exceptional results. The F300 floor cleaner features HIZERO’s patented, highly absorbent Multi Roller and retails for $599 USD MSRP.



The F600 All-In-One Hard Floor Cleaner was released in 2024 and is designed for large homes and small commercial spaces. A continuously cleaned Multi Roller eliminates dirty water streaks. It sweeps and mops in a forward-backward motion, saving time and effort. The F600 has a larger water capacity allowing you to clean more flooring on a single tank of water. Retail Price $899 USD MSRP





Behind the HIZERO brand vision and future development

HIZERO’s goal is to help people enjoy healthier lifestyles by giving them tools to clean their homes and workplaces effortlessly and efficiently. The brand is now sold in more than 30 countries worldwide and is trusted by home and commercial cleaners for its results and reliability.

One of its major achievements is its patented No Suction Technology, which established the brand as an industry leader. Not only does this revolutionary approach cut down on dust, but it also saves energy and is environmentally friendly.

HIZERO currently has several innovative cleaning products on the market and ready for release. From 2026 onwards, HIZERO plans to launch new categories, including handheld, non-electric, and robotic products, to achieve a “Clean Beyond Compare.”