Government Debt Management Prospect 2026

- Government bond issuance for 2026 is estimated at 200 b.kr. market value.
- It is planned to issue a new nominal bond maturing in 2029. The size of the series concerned and market conditions will determine the amount sold in individual benchmark series.
- It is possible that the Treasury’s year-2026 borrowing need will be met in part with issuance of Treasury bills, drawdowns of foreign deposits held in the Treasury’s current account with the Central Bank of Iceland, and the sale of a portion of the Housing Fund’s loan portfolio.
