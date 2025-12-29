Opportunities and Competition in the $8 Billion U.S. Medical Gas Market, 2025-2033, Featuring Air Liquide, Linde, Atlas Copco Group and More

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Medical Gas Market Report by Product, Application, End Use, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Medical Gas Market is expected to reach US$ 8.01 billion by 2033 from US$ 4.34 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.05% from 2025 to 2033. Rising healthcare demand, improved hospital infrastructure, and expanding applications in therapeutic, diagnostic, and surgical procedures across medical facilities are expected to propel the US medical gas market's steady expansion.
Key drivers of market expansion are the growing incidence of chronic respiratory conditions, rising surgery volumes, and developing critical care infrastructure. The need for medical gas supply chains is also increasing across the country due to the continuous modernization of healthcare institutions and the rising demand for home healthcare services.
Due to improvements in healthcare and rising demand in both hospital and home care settings, the medical gases industry in the United States is expanding rapidly. The American Hospital Association reports that over 33 million inpatient admissions occurred in 2022, increasing the need for anesthetic gases and oxygen. The market for home healthcare, which is fueled by the growing use of portable oxygen concentrators, is another important driver. According to the National Institute on Aging, around 15 million Americans require respiratory care. To increase their market share, major corporations like Praxair and Air Products prioritize sustainability and innovation.
However, the business still faces obstacles like intricate regulatory frameworks and strict safety standards that control the manufacture, distribution, and storage of medical gases. Adherence to regulations established by organizations such as the FDA, OSHA, and NFPA necessitates a substantial investment in monitoring systems and infrastructure. Healthcare delivery is also at danger from supply chain interruptions, especially when it comes to the purchase of bulk gases and specialty cylinders.
Nonetheless, there are still prospects for market expansion due to growing healthcare expenditures, encouraging government programs, and growing investments in medical infrastructure. The U.S. medical gas business continues to be a vital part of the country's healthcare ecosystem due to its high demand and continuous innovation.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.34 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$8.01 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Medical Gas Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Application
6.3 By End Use
6.4 By States
7. Product
7.1 Pure Gases
7.2 Gas Mixtures
8. Application
8.1 Therapeutics
8.2 Diagnostics
8.3 Others
9. End Use
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.4 Diagnostic & Research Laboratories
9.5 Academic & Research Institutes
9.6 Home Healthcare
10. Top States
10.1 California
10.2 Texas
10.3 New York
10.4 Florida
10.5 Illinois
10.6 Pennsylvania
10.7 Ohio
10.8 Georgia
10.9 New Jersey
10.10 Washington
10.11 North Carolina
10.12 Massachusetts
10.13 Virginia
10.14 Michigan
10.15 Maryland
10.16 Colorado
10.17 Tennessee
10.18 Indiana
10.19 Arizona
10.20 Minnesota
10.21 Wisconsin
10.22 Missouri
10.23 Connecticut
10.24 South Carolina
10.25 Oregon
10.26 Louisiana
10.27 Alabama
10.28 Kentucky
10.29 Rest of United States
11. Value Chain Analysis
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Competition
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threats
14. Pricing Benchmark Analysis
15. Key Players Analysis
15.1 Air Liquide
15.2 Linde PLC
15.3 Atlas Copco Group
15.4 INOX-Air Products Inc.
15.5 TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION
15.6 MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC.
15.7 HORIBA Group
15.8 SOL India Private Limited
