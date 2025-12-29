Opportunities and Competition in the $8 Billion U.S. Medical Gas Market, 2025-2033, Featuring Air Liquide, Linde, Atlas Copco Group and More

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Medical Gas Market Report by Product, Application, End Use, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Medical Gas Market is expected to reach US$ 8.01 billion by 2033 from US$ 4.34 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.05% from 2025 to 2033. Rising healthcare demand, improved hospital infrastructure, and expanding applications in therapeutic, diagnostic, and surgical procedures across medical facilities are expected to propel the US medical gas market's steady expansion.

Key drivers of market expansion are the growing incidence of chronic respiratory conditions, rising surgery volumes, and developing critical care infrastructure. The need for medical gas supply chains is also increasing across the country due to the continuous modernization of healthcare institutions and the rising demand for home healthcare services.

Due to improvements in healthcare and rising demand in both hospital and home care settings, the medical gases industry in the United States is expanding rapidly. The American Hospital Association reports that over 33 million inpatient admissions occurred in 2022, increasing the need for anesthetic gases and oxygen. The market for home healthcare, which is fueled by the growing use of portable oxygen concentrators, is another important driver. According to the National Institute on Aging, around 15 million Americans require respiratory care. To increase their market share, major corporations like Praxair and Air Products prioritize sustainability and innovation.

However, the business still faces obstacles like intricate regulatory frameworks and strict safety standards that control the manufacture, distribution, and storage of medical gases. Adherence to regulations established by organizations such as the FDA, OSHA, and NFPA necessitates a substantial investment in monitoring systems and infrastructure. Healthcare delivery is also at danger from supply chain interruptions, especially when it comes to the purchase of bulk gases and specialty cylinders.

Nonetheless, there are still prospects for market expansion due to growing healthcare expenditures, encouraging government programs, and growing investments in medical infrastructure. The U.S. medical gas business continues to be a vital part of the country's healthcare ecosystem due to its high demand and continuous innovation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $8.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Medical Gas Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Application

6.3 By End Use

6.4 By States

7. Product

7.1 Pure Gases

7.2 Gas Mixtures

8. Application

8.1 Therapeutics

8.2 Diagnostics

8.3 Others

9. End Use

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4 Diagnostic & Research Laboratories

9.5 Academic & Research Institutes

9.6 Home Healthcare

10. Top States

10.1 California

10.2 Texas

10.3 New York

10.4 Florida

10.5 Illinois

10.6 Pennsylvania

10.7 Ohio

10.8 Georgia

10.9 New Jersey

10.10 Washington

10.11 North Carolina

10.12 Massachusetts

10.13 Virginia

10.14 Michigan

10.15 Maryland

10.16 Colorado

10.17 Tennessee

10.18 Indiana

10.19 Arizona

10.20 Minnesota

10.21 Wisconsin

10.22 Missouri

10.23 Connecticut

10.24 South Carolina

10.25 Oregon

10.26 Louisiana

10.27 Alabama

10.28 Kentucky

10.29 Rest of United States

11. Value Chain Analysis

12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Competition

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes

13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threats

14. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

15. Key Players Analysis

15.1 Air Liquide

15.2 Linde PLC

15.3 Atlas Copco Group

15.4 INOX-Air Products Inc.

15.5 TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION

15.6 MATHESON TRI-GAS, INC.

15.7 HORIBA Group

15.8 SOL India Private Limited

