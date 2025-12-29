Opportunities and Competition in the $1.19 Billion U.S. IV Bags Market, 2025-2033, Featuring Baxter International, Kraton, Technoflex, B. Braun Medical, Sippex IV Bags and More

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States IV Bags Market Report by Material Type, Capacity, Chamber Type, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States IV Bags Market is expected to grow substantially, increasing from US$ 595.98 million in 2024 to US$ 1.19 billion in 2033. This growth reflects a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.08% during 2025-2033. Major drivers for this growth are the rise in healthcare requirements, technological improvements in IV bags, and a growing population of patients who need intravenous treatments for effective treatment and fluid replenishment.

Growth Drivers of the United States IV Bags Market

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Approximately 129 million US citizens have at least 1 major chronic disease (e.g., heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, hypertension) as defined by the US Department of Health and Human Services. Five of the top 10 most common causes of death in the US are, or are highly linked to, preventable and treatable chronic diseases. The last 2 decades have seen a steady rise in prevalence, and the trend is likely to continue. The increasing incidence of chronic conditions like cancer, diabetes, and kidney diseases is the key growth driver for the U.S. IV bags market. Patients with these conditions often need intravenous treatments for hydration, delivery of drugs, chemotherapy, and nutritional needs. With the country's aging population, incidence rates for these diseases are escalating even further, driving inpatient admissions and outpatient procedures. This is a direct reflection in terms of increasing demand for IV solution and sterilized IV bags. In addition, use of high-tech therapies like parenteral nutrition and biologic drug infusions further underscores the necessity of secure IV bag availability.

Shift Toward Non-PVC IV Bags

Yet another growth impetus is the shift from standard PVC-based IV bags to safer, more environmentally friendly materials such as polyethylene and polypropylene. Phthalates and plasticizers migrating out of PVC products have caused regulatory authorities to tighten scrutiny, while hospitals increasingly prefer non-PVC alternatives. Non-PVC IV bags minimize the risk of contamination and drug interaction, rendering them safer for patients while supporting sustainability efforts. This change has created important opportunities for producers of high-performance polymer-based IV bags. In April 2022, Fresenius Kabi launched Calcium Gluconate in Sodium Chloride Injection ready-to-administer freeflex bags in the United States. These polyolefin-made packs contain no Di-2-ethylhexyl phthalate (DEHP) plasticizers and are not PVC.

Outpatient and Homecare Market Expansion

Outpatient treatment and homecare services expansion is driving IV bag demand in the U.S. Patients are increasingly being treated with infusion therapies at home, facilitated by advancements in portable medical equipment and health care services. This saves on the cost of hospitalization and offers greater patient comfort. As a result, IV bag companies are emphasizing convenient and portable solutions designed for homecare. The focus on value-based care and convenience-oriented delivery of health care will further drive IV bag adoption beyond the confines of hospital care. For example, according to the American Cancer Society report, in 2022, an estimated 268,490 new cases of prostate cancer and 34,500 related deaths occurred in the United States. Likewise, according to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) data, an estimated 151,030 American adults were diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2022.

Challenges in the United States IV Bags Market

Supply Chain and Raw Material Constraints

Raw material reliance and supply chain disruptions are one of the biggest challenges faced by the IV bags market. The majority of IV bags are made out of polymers, and changes in raw material availability or cost may lead to production bottlenecks. The COVID-19 pandemic event indicated weaknesses in the global supply chains, resulting in shortfalls of critical medical supplies, including IV bags. Balancing cost with consistent supply continues to be a significant challenge for manufacturers.

Stringent Regulatory Compliance

The U.S. healthcare industry imposes stringent regulatory requirements to guarantee product quality and safety. IV bags, due to their direct use in patient treatment, are subject to FDA approvals and stringent quality testing. This drives higher costs of compliance and reduces the speed of new product launches. Suppliers must make ongoing investments in research, testing, and certification, which can be capital-hungry. Smaller firms might have challenges complying with such stringent demands, which act as entry barriers and constrain innovation pace.

