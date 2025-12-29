United States Hair Care Products Market to Reach $38.27 Billion by 2033: Analysis of Trends, Investment Opportunities and Competition

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Hair Care Products Market Report by Product Type, Distribution Channel, States and Company Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Hair Care Products market is expected to grow from US$ 27.05 Billion in 2024 to US$ 38.27 Billion by 2033. This growth corresponds to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.93% during 2025-2033. Demand drivers for this growth are the growing awareness of personal grooming among consumers, rising use of high-end hair care products, and social media driven beauty trends.

Growth Drivers in the United States Hair Care Products Market



Increased Demand for Clean, Natural, and Sustainable Products

U.S. consumers are looking more and more for hair care products that contain natural, plant-based, and sustainably sourced ingredients. Fears of chemical side effects like scalp irritation, hair loss, and environmental damage have fueled demand for paraben-free, sulfate-free, and cruelty-free products. Brands are also incorporating green packaging and sustainable supply chain practices to match consumer values. This "clean beauty" trend is especially prevalent among millennials and Gen Z, who are concerned about both their personal health as well as the environment. Consequently, the natural and sustainable goods category is one of the most rapidly growing segments in the U.S. hair care market. July 2024, Aeterna has introduced its natural, Made in Italy haircare range in the U.S.

Growing Men's Grooming and Gender-Neutral Products

The men's grooming industry has emerged as a strong growth driver for hair care in the U.S. Men are increasingly buying shampoos, conditioners, styling products, and specially designed treatments for hair loss, scalp care, and beard care. Concurrently, gender-neutral hair care products are seeing momentum, appealing to various consumer groups and consolidating household purchasing decisions. Brands that provide solution-based offerings specifically addressing men's needs while also growing gender-neutral lines are taking share. Not only does this segment help drive growth, but it also broadens the overall U.S. hair care product base. June 2024, Introducing 'W', a portfolio of high-performance, vitamin-enriched products that smell amazing and are priced right. Launch comprises three must-haves: Body Wash, Body Spray, and Antiperspirant Deodorant, in three fragrances: W Original, Fresh Ice, and Deep Woods.

Social Media, Personalization, and E-Commerce Influence

Social media, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, has reinforced beauty and haircare trends, pushing consumers to try new products. Influencers, beauticians, and beauty bloggers help promote niche brands and viral hair products. Concurrently, personalization is a big trend, as companies utilize online quizzing, AI, and subscription boxes to develop personalized solutions by hair type, texture, and scalp health. Coupled with the fast increase in e-commerce, these developments have revolutionized the way consumers find, buy, and stay loyal to hair care brands in America. June 2025, Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira debuted her new clinically-supported haircare company, isima, named after her Latin heritage and the variety of hair textures within the Latin community.

Struggles in the United States Hair Care Products Market



Intense Brand Competition and Market Saturation

The U.S. hair care market is very saturated, with global players, independent brands, and private labels vying for consumer attention. Supermarket shelves and website stores are filled with shampoos, conditioners, oils, and styling products. New entrants have to invest heavily in brand building and influencer collaborations to achieve prominence, while incumbents have to keep innovating constantly in order to retain customers. Intense competition renders it hard for firms to differentiate themselves, leading to price wars and thin profit margins.

Increasing Production Costs and Supply Chain Disruptions

The increasing price of raw materials, packaging, and logistics is a major challenge for US hair care makers. Natural and organic ingredients, which are becoming increasingly popular, cost more to procure and process. Also, supply chain disruptions globally and inflationary pressures have driven costs of production up, causing brands to raise prices or take lower margins. Maintaining affordability while delivering quality and innovation is a perpetual challenge, particularly in an inflation-sensitive but competitive market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $38.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Hair Care Products Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product Type

6.2 By Distribution Channel

6.3 By States

7. Product Type

7.1 Hair Oil

7.2 Shampoo

7.3 Conditioner

7.4 Hair Colorants

7.5 Hair Styling Products

7.6 Other

8. Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

8.2 Specialty Stores

8.3 Drug Stores

8.4 Online Stores

8.5 Other Distribution Channel

9. Top States

9.1 California

9.2 Texas

9.3 New York

9.4 Florida

9.5 Illinois

9.6 Pennsylvania

9.7 Ohio

9.8 Georgia

9.9 New Jersey

9.10 Washington

9.11 North Carolina

9.12 Massachusetts

9.13 Virginia

9.14 Michigan

9.15 Maryland

9.16 Colorado

9.17 Tennessee

9.18 Indiana

9.19 Arizona

9.20 Minnesota

9.21 Wisconsin

9.22 Missouri

9.23 Connecticut

9.24 South Carolina

9.25 Oregon

9.26 Louisiana

9.27 Alabama

9.28 Kentucky

9.29 Rest of United States

10. Value Chain Analysis

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats

13. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 Unilever PLC

14.2 Procter & Gamble Company

14.3 L'oreal S.A.

14.4 Johnson & Johnson

14.5 Dabur India Ltd.

14.6 Natura & Co.

14.7 Shiseido Company, Limited

14.8 Oriflame Holding AG

14.9 Kao Corporation

14.10 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

