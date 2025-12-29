United States Dialysis Market Landscape Report 2025-2033: Growth Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Competition

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Dialysis Market Report by Type, Product & Services, End User, States and Company Analysis, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Dialysis Market is anticipated to grow at a high rate, increasing from US$ 1.35 Billion in 2024 to US$ 1.96 Billion by 2033. The growth reflects a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.25% for the years 2025-2033. The reasons for this growth are rising cases of kidney diseases, improved dialysis technology, and an expanding aging population with renal needs.
Growth Drivers in the United States Dialysis Market
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)
The growing number of CKD and ESRD cases is the main driver of U.S. dialysis demand. Rising populations, increased prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity are the key factors that fuel kidney disease development. Over 1 in 7 US adults-approximately 35.5 million individuals, or 14%-are estimated to have CKD. Millions of Americans have CKD, and many of them eventually need transplantation or dialysis, the CDC states. Since kidney transplantation is limited by organ availability, dialysis emerges as the main life-sustaining therapy for the majority of patients. Such an increasing patient population provides steady demand for dialysis services, equipment, and supplies, making the U.S. dialysis market grow steadily year by year.
Advances in Dialysis Equipment and Technology
Technological innovation is revolutionizing the U.S. dialysis market through enhanced patient outcomes and comfort. Advanced hemodialysis equipment comes with real-time monitoring, sophisticated filtration, and tailored treatment settings. Wearable and portable dialysis devices in the pipeline offer enhanced flexibility for patients, enabling home care. Incorporation of telehealth platforms also optimizes remote monitoring and minimizes hospital visits. Developments in peritoneal dialysis fluids and biocompatible materials are enhancing safety and efficiency. These developments not only support patient compliance but also support adoption of home dialysis, alleviating in-center facility load. As technology improves, the market will be growing at a strong rate with enhanced care delivery. In a promising project that could revolutionize kidney dialysis, a team of researchers at UNC-Chapel Hill is working on developing a membrane technology that has the potential to significantly miniaturize equipment used in dialysis, aiming to bring convenient and effective treatment to millions of patients across the globe.
Growth of Home Dialysis Programs and Reimbursement Support
A significant growth impetus is the increasing use of home dialysis, which is encouraged by government policies and positive reimbursement environments. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has initiated programs that encourage home dialysis to enhance patient quality of life and curb long-term healthcare expenses. Home-based therapies like peritoneal dialysis and home hemodialysis provide patients with increased convenience and autonomy while reducing dependence on dialysis centers. Growing availability of training programs and supportive technologies is driving adoption. As policymakers are stressing value-based care, reimbursement support for home dialysis is gaining strength, cementing its position as a significant growth area in the U.S. market. Medicare Part B will reimburse 80% of home dialysis expenses. These include training, equipment, and supplies.
Challenges in the United States Dialysis Market
High Treatment Costs and Economic Burden
Dialysis is also one of the most costly long-term care therapies in the United States. Treatment usually takes place several times a week, with each session demanding expensive machinery, materials, and professional services. Though Medicare insures the majority of patients with ESRD, out-of-pocket expenditures for supplemental charges are significant, creating financial pressure. Providers are also economically burdened since reimbursement payments might not be commensurate with increasing operating costs. The expense of setting up and running dialysis facilities further constrains development in medically underserved regions. Maintaining affordability, accessibility, and profitability is an ongoing issue, especially with growing demand for dialysis across the country.
Workforce Gaps and Overload on Dialysis Facilities
Dialysis is a treatment that necessitates skilled nephrologists, nurses, and technicians, but the U.S. has a shortage of dedicated healthcare providers. Increased patient loads in current centers create higher workloads, which in turn cause staffing shortages and possible drops in the quality of care. Rural areas and underserved populations are especially vulnerable, having fewer dialysis centers and less availability of specialists. Staffing shortages also hinder the use of home dialysis, as proper training and continuing patient support are critical. Lacking adequate skilled staff, keeping up with growing demand becomes ever more challenging, posing systemic problems for both patients and providers throughout the U.S. dialysis industry.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$35.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$50.86 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Dialysis Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Product & Services
6.3 By End User
6.4 By States
7. Type
7.1 Peritoneal Dialysis
7.2 Hemodialysis
8. Product & Services
8.1 Services
8.2 Equipment
8.3 Consumables
8.4 Drugs
9. End User
9.1 Home Dialysis
9.2 In Center Dialysis
10. Top States
10.1 California
10.2 Texas
10.3 New York
10.4 Florida
10.5 Illinois
10.6 Pennsylvania
10.7 Ohio
10.8 Georgia
10.9 New Jersey
10.10 Washington
10.11 North Carolina
10.12 Massachusetts
10.13 Virginia
10.14 Michigan
10.15 Maryland
10.16 Colorado
10.17 Tennessee
10.18 Indiana
10.19 Arizona
10.20 Minnesota
10.21 Wisconsin
10.22 Missouri
10.23 Connecticut
10.24 South Carolina
10.25 Oregon
10.26 Louisiana
10.27 Alabama
10.28 Kentucky
10.29 Rest of United States
11. Value Chain Analysis
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Competition
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threats
14. Pricing Benchmark Analysis
15. Key Players Analysis
15.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation
15.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
15.3 Baxter International Inc.
15.4 Becton Dickinson and Company
15.5 DaVita Inc.
15.6 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
15.7 JMS Co. Ltd.
15.8 Medtronic PLC
