Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis announces new Indiana Heirs’ Property Initiative in partnership with Indiana Legal Services and Prosperity Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (“FHLBank Indianapolis” or “Bank”) today announced a new program to resolve and prevent ongoing heirs’ property issues in Indiana. Heirs’ property refers to land or property passed down among family members without a formal will or estate plan. The program, called “Indiana Heirs’ Property Initiative” will be administered by Indiana Legal Services and Prosperity Indiana in partnership with FHLBank Indianapolis, following a $500,000 grant provided by the Bank.

This announcement follows a December 2024 report and subsequent policy briefs published by FHLBank Indianapolis and Black Onyx Management. The report, titled “Turning Legacy into Opportunity: Overcoming Inherited Property Obstacles in Marion County and Allen County, Ind.,” found 1,410 existing impacted properties in Marion County, with an additional 3,181 properties considered ‘at risk’ of becoming heirs’ properties. In Allen County, the report uncovered 484 currently impacted properties, with an additional 1,525 considered ‘at risk.’ The combined value of at-risk properties in both counties totals more than $8.2 million.

“Research from Black Onyx Management revealed that heirs’ property is a widespread and growing risk to housing stability and generational wealth in Indiana. This partnership ensures the data leads to action by connecting families to education, legal support, and trusted resources that help protect homes and strengthen communities for the long term,” said Roxann Lawrence, VP of Applied Research, Black Onyx Management.

“Our partnership with Indiana Legal Services and Prosperity Indiana will support educational efforts and evidence-backed strategies that help at-risk homeowners in our communities access the full benefits of homeownership and help maintain the generational wealth they’ve worked hard to build,” FHLBank Indianapolis President and CEO Brendan McGrath said. “As part of our core mission to promote affordable housing and community development, FHLBank Indianapolis is committed to providing solutions that promote housing stability in communities that might otherwise be at risk.”

The Indiana Heirs’ Property Initiative will focus on education, prevention and resolution for currently impacted properties. The Indiana Heirs’ Property Initiative will be administered by Indiana Legal Services and Prosperity Indiana, who will conduct outreach and educational programming to member financial institutions of FHLBank Indianapolis and additional community partners.

“Helping families protect and preserve their homes is essential to creating and maintaining generational wealth as well as thriving communities,” said Aspen Clemons, Executive Director, Prosperity Indiana.

Indiana Legal Services also will provide free legal assistance, including estate planning and related litigation. Black Onyx Management, which conducted the research informing this year’s heirs’ property report and policy briefs, will remain engaged to provide ongoing data reporting and an impact assessment.

“Families shouldn’t risk losing a home simply because they’re unsure where to turn for help,” said Blair Hedges, Heirs Rights Attorney at Indiana Legal Services. “This initiative allows us to expand our services and offer free legal support to Hoosiers who need to make an estate plan, clear inherited title, or learn more about their rights. We’re committed to making sure every Hoosier knows that legal tools exist to help protect their homes and the communities they’ve built.”

More information on the program can be found online at www.fhlbi.com.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis: Building Partnerships. Serving Communities

FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and they receive no Congressional appropriations. One of 11 independent regional cooperative banks across the U.S., FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions. For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit www.fhlbi.com and follow the Bank on LinkedIn, and Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy. Please note that content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC unless, and only to the extent that a filing by the Bank with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.

Indiana Legal Services

Indiana Legal Services, Inc. (ILS) is a not-for-profit law firm and the largest provider of free civil legal assistance to eligible low-income people in Indiana. ILS helps clients in all 92 counties who are faced with legal problems that harm their ability to obtain basic needs such as food, shelter, income, medical care or personal safety. ILS also handles cases in other areas including family law where there is domestic violence, housing, consumer law, access to health care, and access to government benefits. ILS does not handle any criminal matters. Our mission is “to use the law to fight poverty and racism, empower clients, and improve access to justice.” Learn more at www.indianalegalservices.org. For legal help, go to https://www.indianalegalservices.org/applyonline/. For educational events, email Blair.Hedges@ilsi.net.

Prosperity Indiana

The Indiana Association for Community Economic Development d/b/a Prosperity Indiana builds a better future for our communities by providing advocacy, leveraging resources, and engaging an empowered network of members to create inclusive opportunities that build assets and improve lives. Since its founding in 1986, Prosperity Indiana’s network has grown to over 200 organizations, representing thousands of practitioners statewide from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. For more information about Prosperity Indiana, visit ProsperityIndiana.org or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, or Facebook.

Black Onyx Management

Black Onyx Management is a management consulting firm with a community focus. As experts in research and program design, Black Onyx Management specializes in crafting and executing impactful initiatives for nonprofit organizations, for-profit companies and local government agencies. Their areas of expertise include community health impact, applied research, communications and philanthropic initiatives. Guided by a commitment to excellence and philanthropy, Black Onyx Management collaborates with clients to unlock their potential and achieve measurable success. For more information about Black Onyx Management, visit www.blackonyxmanagement.com, and follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.