DEADLINE ALERT for WEIFX, AVTR, SNPS, and KMX: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Wildermuth Fund (NASDAQ: WESFX, WEFCX, WEIFX)

Class Period: November 1, 2020 – June 29, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) miscalculated the fair value of the Fund’s investments without sufficient, reliable evidence to support them; (2) failed to disclose that certain portfolio companies with questionable going concern value were being propped up with monthly cash infusions by the Fund; (3) intentionally inflated the Fund’s net asset value, leading to the payment of excessive and unearned advisory fees to the Adviser; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Fund’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR)

Class Period: March 5, 2024 – October 28, 205

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Avantor’s competitive positioning was weaker than Defendants had publicly represented; (2) Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS)

Class Period: December 4, 2024 – September 9, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the extent to which the Company’s increased focus on artificial intelligence customers, which require additional customization, was deteriorating the economics of its Design IP business; (2) that, as a result, “certain road map and resource decisions” were unlikely to “yield their intended results;” (3) that the foregoing had a material negative impact on financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX)

Class Period: June 20, 2025 – September 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated CarMax’s growth prospects when, in reality, its earlier growth in the 2026 fiscal year was a temporary benefit from customers buying cars due to speculation regarding tariffs; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

