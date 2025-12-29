Gary Gordon Launches Prestigious Scholarship to Support the Next Generation of Undergraduate Entrepreneurs

JERICHO, New York, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gary Gordon Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is now accepting applications for its annual $1,000 award, aimed at supporting undergraduate students who demonstrate exceptional entrepreneurial ambition, innovation, and leadership potential. Through a competitive essay contest, this scholarship seeks to empower the next generation of business leaders preparing to launch or grow their own ventures.

Founded by Gary Gordon, a seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience in leadership roles across broker-dealer, clearing, and registered investment advisory platforms, the scholarship reflects a commitment to fostering strategic thinking, practical innovation, and sustainable business growth. Throughout his career, Gordon has been recognized for building high-performing organizations, creating scalable growth strategies, and mentoring professionals to achieve their full potential.

“The Gary Gordon Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is designed to recognize and reward students who demonstrate the creativity, vision, and dedication required to succeed as future business leaders,” said Gary Gordon. “Entrepreneurship is about more than launching a business; it’s about problem-solving, strategic thinking, and creating lasting value. This scholarship provides financial support while encouraging students to pursue their entrepreneurial goals with confidence and purpose.”

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students enrolled in accredited institutions across the United States. Applicants must submit an original essay addressing the prompt:

“Describe your entrepreneurial goals, the strategies you plan to implement to achieve them, and how your ideas can create meaningful impact in your community or industry.”

Essays are evaluated on originality, clarity of thought, alignment with entrepreneurial values, and the student’s demonstrated potential for leadership and innovation. Applications must be submitted via email to apply@garygordonscholarship.com by September 15, 2026. The scholarship recipient will be announced on October 15, 2026.

The $1,000 award is intended to assist students with educational expenses such as tuition, books, technology, or other costs associated with their academic journey. By providing this support, the Gary Gordon Scholarship for Entrepreneurs allows recipients to focus more fully on developing their business ideas, enhancing their skills, and pursuing opportunities that foster professional growth and entrepreneurial success.

Gary Gordon’s career has been defined by strategic leadership, operational excellence, and a commitment to mentoring emerging professionals. From his leadership roles at Hilton Capital Management to his tenure as president of registered investment advisory firms, Gordon has consistently championed innovation, organizational growth, and the professional development of his teams. The scholarship embodies these principles, seeking to inspire students to pursue entrepreneurial ventures with vision, discipline, and purpose.

Aspiring student entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply and share their goals, strategies, and visions for the future. By recognizing and supporting these students, the Gary Gordon Scholarship for Entrepreneurs aims to cultivate the leaders and innovators who will shape industries and communities for years to come.

