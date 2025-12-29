Aspen Homes LLC Announces Ivy Acres Development Progress in Eldridge, Iowa

BETTENDORF, Iowa, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BETTENDORF, Iowa - December 29, 2025 - -

Aspen Homes LLC continues to advance its Ivy Acres development in Eldridge, Iowa, offering ranch-style villas and townhomes designed to meet growing demand for low-maintenance housing options in the Quad Cities region. The 44-acre residential community features contemporary homes with attached two-stall garages, positioned to serve buyers seeking modern design and convenient access to Highway 61.

The Aspen Homes LLC Ivy Acres development includes two distinct housing options tailored to different lifestyle needs. The two-bedroom ranch villas span 1,350 square feet and feature two bathrooms with attached garages, while the three- to four-bedroom townhomes offer 1,850 square feet of living space with two and a half bathrooms. Both home styles incorporate contemporary interior design elements including natural materials, cool tones, spacious living areas, stylish kitchens, large laundry rooms, and convenient mud rooms.

"The Ivy Acres development represents our commitment to delivering quality homes that blend modern design with practical living features," said Ryan Windmiller, President of Aspen Homes LLC. "We designed this community to offer residents the perfect balance between small-town living and easy access to employment centers throughout the Quad Cities metro area."

The Aspen Homes LLC Eldridge residential community sits strategically near Highway 61, providing residents with convenient access to Davenport, Bettendorf, and other Quad Cities locations. This positioning addresses the ongoing need for new construction homes in northern Scott County, where demand for quality housing continues to outpace available inventory.

Local real estate professionals have noted strong interest in the development, with The Geri Doyle Group serving as the exclusive sales representative for the community. The development appeals particularly to buyers seeking newer construction homes with reduced maintenance responsibilities, a growing segment in the eastern Iowa housing market.

Aspen Homes LLC brings extensive experience in both semi-custom and custom home construction to the project, with a portfolio ranging from affordable semi-custom homes starting at $300,000 to luxury custom residences exceeding $5 million. The company operates two divisions, Aspen Homes and Windmiller Design Build, serving different market segments throughout the Quad Cities region.

The Aspen Homes LLC Ivy Acres homes in Eldridge reflect current buyer preferences for open floor plans, quality finishes, and energy-efficient construction methods. The development incorporates homeowner association management for common area maintenance, allowing residents to enjoy a well-maintained community environment without the burden of exterior upkeep.

Based in Bettendorf, Iowa, Aspen Homes LLC has established itself as a prominent builder in the Quad Cities market, known for attention to detail, exceptional craftsmanship, and collaborative approach to home design. The company serves communities throughout eastern Iowa including Bettendorf, Davenport, Eldridge, Le Claire, Moline, and Rock Island, offering both move-in-ready homes and custom building opportunities.

